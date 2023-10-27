Until now, the calculations and forecasts that had been made about the activity of the Sun stated that, until the year 2025, it would not take place. a period of maximum solar activity. These estimates have just been corrected in view of the fact that new research reveals that this will happen sooner: in the next year.

They don’t know what the reason is

This is the most worrying thing. The knowledge we have of the Sun is broad and exhaustive. Scientists have been studying it for decades due to its importance and estimate that the solar activity cycle reaches its maximum once every eleven years. The last time occurred in 2014 and it was thought that, therefore, another similar situation would not occur until the summer of 2025. However, the new study recalculate everything they knew until now and reaches a different conclusion, placing the maximum of solar activity in the middle of next year 2024.

But the advance in dates is not the only important thing, it has also been mentioned that the volume of activity that there will be on this occasion will be even higher than what has occurred in other cycles. For example, this time there will be greater activity in the appearance of sunspots, this type of phenomenon generated by the Sun in which some areas of it change temperature and shape, being colder areas and where there is much more magnetism. Finding knowledge like this, corrected some time after the original forecasts, makes it clear that there is still much to learn from the king of stars.

What consequences will it have?

The world is not going to be covered in fire and we are going to be left without a planet. That type of apocalyptic prediction, although it is not pure and hard science fiction, is not believed to occur for many years (when neither you nor I will be here, nor will your children). But the maximum solar activity does have a direct influence on certain elements of our planet. This has been recorded in the past, although in 2024 the consequences may be a little more intense.

One of the factors that scientists take into account is the way solar activity affects satellites. It is one of the most immediate consequences due to the location in which the satellites are located and the way in which they receive the impact of the Sun’s activity in a more direct way. The satellites that are in low Earth orbit, which are the majority of SpaceX, and you already know that they number in the thousands, will face the increase in the thickness of the atmosphere. The immediate effect will be that the satellites will lose altitude, but depending on the impact of the Sun’s energy, they will also they could burn and be destroyed. It is not a new situation, since an increase in solar activity in 2022 already affected some of StarLink satellites.

In addition to this, there are previous cases in which these maximum solar activity have caused blackouts in cities and problems in GPS signals, as well as breakdowns in other types of technology. That said, it is difficult to predict exactly how the Earth will be affected by the activity expected in mid-2024. First of all, the intensity will be higher than expected and will be above what has been recorded on other occasions. That could lead to a solar storm, which would increase damage and, in the case of satellites, subject them to a level of stress that could kill a large portion of them.

On the other hand, the direction in which the Sun’s energy was fired and whether the Earth would be directly in the line of fire or not would also influence. Those are factors that could alter the degree of seriousness of the situation. However, even in the most complex cases, the planet should be safe, since our planet’s magnetic field would protect us. The apocalyptic-level damage that we mentioned before would be minimized and the effects caused by the “shock wave” of the impact against the magnetic field would affect, as we have mentioned, the technology. We could also get to see the polar lights, but it is such a beautiful phenomenon that no one would complain about it.