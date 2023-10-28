If they beat Verona, the Bianconeri take the lead alone. Even for one night, it would be a strong signal to the competitors

If everything goes according to prediction, Juve will beat Verona tonight and go to sleep alone at the top of the table. A banal event, almost taken for granted, until the day before yesterday, in the 1910s of the new millennium, when Juventus won championships in series, nine in a row between 2011-12 and 2019-20. However, the “Juvecrazia” is over, the club and the team have become involved in a series of off-field troubles and wrong choices on the transfer market. The solo record has been missing since summer 2020, when the last scudetto was celebrated with Maurizio Sarri at the helm. The reconquest of the top, albeit sub judice pending Inter-Roma and Napoli-Milan, would have a strong symbolic value. Nothing has been decided yet, there are too many days left to go, but Juve being there again, in front of everyone, would be a strong message of an eternal return to the past. And on top of that with Massimiliano Allegri as coach.