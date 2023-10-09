Voting took place in the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse, Germany on Sunday: in both cases the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party achieved an excellent result, coming third in Bavaria and second in Hesse.

Both elections were considered an important indicator of the consensus of the centre-left federal government led by Olaf Scholz. They were won by the centre-right, in Bavaria by the Christian Social Union (CSU) and in Hesse by its historic ally the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), but most of the attention is focusing precisely on the result obtained by the AfD.

According to preliminary results data, the far-right party won 18.4 percent of the vote in Hesse and 14.6 percent in Bavaria. In both cases it is a historic result, in line with what was predicted by the polls carried out in the days preceding the elections: it demonstrates how the AfD, founded in 2013, has continued to increase its consensus, winning them even outside its traditional base of support in the eastern states, corresponding to what until 1990 was East Germany (DDR).

The CSU in Bavaria and the CDU in Hesse won with around 34 and 36 percent of the vote. They do not intend to form a government with the AfD, which however with its result signals the loss of consensus at the local level of the Scholz government, which has been in office for almost two years. Again according to preliminary results, the Social Democrats, Scholz’s party, obtained just over 15 percent in Hesse and around 14 percent in Bavaria. The Greens and Liberals, the two parties in government together with Scholz’s party, also lost a lot of support: the former obtained around 14 percent of the votes, the latter between 3 and 5.

German state elections have always focused on issues related to local politics, such as transport, education or safety in cities, but in recent years the discussions have increasingly concerned issues of national importance, such as immigration, ecological transition and the performance of the economy

In both Bavaria and Hesse the AfD managed to gain support by exploiting the widespread discontent with Scholz’s government in those areas, caused by a combination of factors: the stalling of the German economy, which in recent months has been facing a period of crisis and last May it entered a technical recession; inflation and rising energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; the housing crisis and the growing number of asylum seekers arriving in Germany in recent months.