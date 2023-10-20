In these days of war between Israel and Hamas, especially on some social networks such as X (the former Twitter) there has been a lot of talk about “OSINT” again. The acronym stands for Open Source Intelligence and describes the practice of collecting information and carrying out analyzes using not traditional intelligence sources, which are often secret and available only to a few professionals, but using freely consultable material (open source, in fact). OSINT professionals and expert amateurs use material found mainly online, such as videos on social networks, satellite maps, public domain documents to gather information on major international crises, and recently they have all been attracted by the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This was seen quite clearly on the evening of Tuesday 17 October, when an explosion hit the al Ahli hospital in Gaza without anyone understanding what had happened: for hours numerous hypotheses took turns as to what had caused the disaster and who was responsible (a certain reconstruction of the events is not yet possible). On some social networks, and in particular on what was happening, while in others they more than fueled the confusion.

In itself, the practice of OSINT has existed for decades because all the intelligence agencies in the world, in addition to confidential sources and “classified” material, have always also used open sources, such as the contents produced by the media, those published online, government or commercial data, and so on.

For just over ten years, thanks to the spread of the internet and social networks, the practice of OSINT has begun to spread not only among intelligence professionals, but also among journalists and passionate people who collect and analyze material found online . The most famous example is Eliot Higgins, an employee who in 2012 began publishing content about the civil war in Syria on social networks under the pseudonym Brown Moses. By analyzing videos posted on YouTube by armed groups participating in the war, comparing and geolocating online photos and other public material, Higgins managed to make some important discoveries about the war in Syria and reveal things that even professional journalists and analysts had missed.

For example, Higgins managed to discover that Bashar al Assad’s regime had used cluster bombs even though he had previously denied it; His work was also instrumental in proving that Assad had used chemical weapons against civilians. Higgins also dealt with other famous international cases, such as the shooting down of the Malaysia Airlines passenger plane in Ukraine in 2014: he managed to demonstrate that pro-Russian separatists had shot down the plane, most likely using a missile launcher supplied by Russia itself .

In 2014 Higgins founded the Bellingcat website, which is still the most well-known and respected among those dealing with OSINT, and is still extremely active.

Over the years Higgins has been emulated by many other people, with mixed results. In some cases professionals and people who are already experts (for example analysts of weapons and military things who work in universities and study centers) have begun to publish online, while in other simple enthusiasts like Higgins have tried to try their hand at practicing. The OSINT community (although it would be better to say the OSINT communities, because there are now various groupings) has grown considerably in recent years and is present above all on continues) and to a lesser extent on Reddit.

However, the success and spread of OSINT has led to numerous problems. Over time, accounts were created which, rather than carrying out original and informed analyses, were mainly concerned with collecting and republishing other people’s material or particularly sensationalistic material with the aim of obtaining followers and notoriety. This phenomenon has been seen especially with the war in Ukraine and, in the last two weeks, with the war between Israel and Hamas. There are a few reasons.

The first is that the war in Ukraine has increased interest in OSINT exceptionally. Although it is rather partial, a search on Google Trends, the Google site that shows how much some words are searched for online, shows how interest in OSINT has increased significantly in conjunction with the invasion.

This increase in interest has corresponded to a greater availability of sources, made possible above all thanks to Telegram, an app that is both a messaging service and a social network. Telegram has been a very valuable source for OSINT experts for at least ten years, but over time using it to obtain videos and images from places where international crises are taking place has gradually become easier. If you only consider the war between Israel and Hamas in recent weeks, both the Israeli army and Hamas have accessible Telegram channels, and it is quite easy to find channels managed by groups operating on the ground. Most of the videos and photos of the terrible massacre carried out by Hamas on October 7 came from Telegram channels.

This made it easy for anyone to take impressive videos from Telegram, repost them on other social networks and pass themselves off as an OSINT expert.

This situation was complained about by Eliot Higgins himself, who in a post on “If your goal is to advertise using content that you stole without citing the original source, maybe you can impress Elon Musk (the billionaire owner of X, ed.), but not me.”

While we’re all discussing the spread of disinformation and misinformation on Twitter, I’d like to call out a certain behaviour some self-described OSINTers are doing that doesn’t help the situation; posting videos, images, and claims without sharing the original sources. — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) October 11, 2023

This trend is contributing to making the understanding of what is happening more complicated, especially in the most agitated moments such as those of the explosion at the al Ahli hospital in Gaza: on Tuesday evening on X and other social networks, dozens of OSINT experts or self-styled experts they began to publish images and videos that were not always confirmed and to make rather reckless hypotheses, which ended up contributing to confusion and, ultimately, misinformation. Bellingcat, however, published a detailed analysis only the next day.