Ah, Halloween! That day of the year when the greatest fears of the psyche sprout like mushrooms wherever you look. The perfect time to binge watch Harry Potter, because of the witchcraft, not the horror and when the slasher killers They go out to test their pre-Black Friday purchases: knives, axes, chainsaws…

Halloween is also the time for costumes, with the permission of Carnival, and also for horror movie marathons and series: those that leave the hairs on your neck so bristly that it hurts your pillow.

Streaming platforms are fully aware that these dates are key to attracting audiences, both those who start the year right after the holidays and choose which services to invest their money in, and those who are already customers, but want to see their needs satisfied. terror demands.

Today, at HobbyCine, we review the Horror premieres coming to Streaming this 2023 just in time for Halloween. Being scared is optional, having fun is mandatory.

Movistar Plus+ on the attack with recent great premieres

Neon

Within the general approach of Movistar Plus+, we always find the strategy of bringing some of the films most important releases that have been in cinemas relatively recently.

Halloween is no exception and we have several prominent horror films, such as The Infinity Pool, from Brandon Cronenbergcon Alexander Skarsgård y Mia Goth leading the cast.

Also comes the Russell Crowe more pious with The Pope’s Exorcist, one of the most hyped films of the year.

Although it is not so recent, it is better that you do not make too much noise, if you value your life, because A Quiet Place 2 has reinforced the platform’s catalog this October.

We also have a good helping of psychological thrillers on Movistar Plus+ with The Stranger, by Chloe Okunoand They knock on the door, M. Night Shyamalan.

Netflix bets on its original content

If you thought that Netflix was going to miss this horror festival, you were completely wrong. The red platform is famous for its scary content, and this year it has reinforced its catalog with some interesting pieces.

Mike Flanagan says goodbye to Netflix with one last work that has been making headlines for a few days now: The Fall of the House of Usher. This story of Edgar Allan Poe Adapted to modern times, it is nourished by a spectacular cast that you will not want to miss.

If you prefer a documentary approach, Trial of the devil explores the sinister case that inspired The Warren File: Forced by the Devil.

We also have a national film with Sister Death, the horror film by Paco Plaza which is a perfect dessert if you saw The Nun II in theaters.

Terror in abundance on HBO Max

HBO Max

You may already be thinking about how the upcoming change from HBO Max to Max will affect you, but before it arrives, you have a barrage of horror content for this Halloween.

The star content, of course, is season 2 of 30 coins, the essential series of Alex de la Iglesia.

You will also have a lot of deliveries of Ghostbusters and, to continue with the documentaries Scream, the true story, Robert, the cursed doll, The exorcism of Roland Doe, The ghosts of Flight 401 y The Museum of Terror: The Infernal Rings. And also a mountain of crime documentaries.

You won’t be short of movies like Red Riding Hood who you afraid?) o The rite so that your Halloween is perfect.

Prime Video and terror for everyone

Amazon Prime Video | Blumhouse

On the Amazon streaming platform they know that terror is not just a thing of fear: we can also have a laugh. The movie Bloody Sixteen is the perfect example of this: a slasher satire with time travel and everything.

If you’re looking for something more conventional, movies like absolute restBarbarian o Dark Harvest They will approach the genre from that most overwhelming and bloody perspective.

Disney+: the family side of horror

Disney+ may not be the platform that comes to mind when you talk about horror movies, although Star+ has quite a few gems of the genre.

This year, in fact, films such as The Boogeyman, by Stephen Kingo no one will save you. Also, the horror comedy Appendix It gives a hooligan touch to fear.

If you’re looking for something more family-oriented, Haunted Mansion, the movie based on the popular theme park attraction, arrived on Disney+ at the beginning of the month.

There is also news in the field of series thanks to R. L. Stine and his new adaptation of Nightmares.

SkyShowtime: the home of the sagas

As such, SkyShowtime has not incorporated new horror content into its catalog, but we believe it is important to highlight one of the platform’s greatest virtues: the sagas.

And SkyShowtime is the home of sagas like The Purge, Paranormal Activity, Friday the 13th or Scream, to name a few. You can binge watch some of your favorite movies.

In addition, the platform has created special categories for Halloween, including one with the best themed episodes set on Halloween in series like The Office, Frasier o Superstore.

No matter what subscription you have, you will have plenty of streaming content to choose from to make Halloween night a lot of fun. If you stay home to give out candy, put some tasty ones in the bag to see who gets it. No one said trick-or-treating can’t work both ways.