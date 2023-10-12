Eddie Munson conquered Stranger Things fans in season 4, and now he will have his own prequel.

It is almost a cliché within the Stranger Things universe that the popular serie Netflix introduces memorable characters each season and then kills them off on screen and leaves fans heartbroken.

Season 4 did not miss that infamous date with Eddie Munsonthe character played by Joseph Quinn who won the hearts of Stranger Things fans with his portrayal of a young metalhead in full swing in the eighties.

Quinn’s charisma when playing Eddie and the tender and epic moments that the Duffer brothers to the character, they made Munson become a mass idol, even before his bizarre sacrifice to the rhythm of Metallica.

Although it is still a mystery if Eddie Munson will be resurrected in some way in the final season of Stranger Things, everything indicates that he will not, but there are many theories about it, what the character will have is a prequel.

The Stranger Things novel by Eddie Munson

Caitlin Schneiderhan is about to publish his new novel, Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus, centered on the character of Eddie Munson two years before the events of Stranger Things 4.

The novel delves into Eddie’s attempts to fulfill his dream: to be a musician. A small excerpt from the book, shared in Entertainment Weekly, delves into his life and how the death of his mother, at the age of six, made him find the lifeline he needed in heavy metal.

Netflix He hopes to soon be able to film his star series. The writers are working to polish the scripts for the final episodes after their long strike, while it is still an enigma whether the SAG-AFTRA actors will end theirs anytime soon.

Stranger Things will end with its season 5, whose premiere in 2024 seems less and less likely, but you never know.