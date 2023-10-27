The traumatic breakup occurred on 14 July, with the Belgian no longer being found by Nerazzurri managers and players for a few days, but previously inquiring about who the captain would be, about the signings, about Inzaghi and promising that he would not start his retirement with Chelsea

Andrea Ramazzotti

27 October – MILAN

When his double game was discovered and the Inter managers had confirmation that Romelu Lukaku had been negotiating with Juventus (especially) and Milan for some time, Big Rom’s phone had already started ringing off the hook for a few days ( or it was off). Untraceable. Both for the managers, who were closing his purchase with the Blues, and for his teammates, who wanted to convince him not to do anything crazy and to stay with them to avenge the defeat in Istanbul. It was all in vain: everyone knows how it ended, that is, with the Belgian seduced and abandoned by Juventus, then forced to go on loan to Roma at the end of the transfer window so as not to remain in London, outside of Pochettino’s project. This summer, however, there was a moment (indeed, more than one moment) in which the now former Nerazzurri number 90 answered incoming phone calls from Viale della Liberazione. The big bluff before showing the cards he had in his hand.

CHE INTER SARA’

—

We are in the days immediately following the Champions League final lost in Istanbul against City. On social media the Chelsea-owned striker thanks the fans, expresses his disappointment and promises that everyone will try again together. They are words fed to the Internet that could also be worth little if nothing else followed them. What? Very frequent contacts with the upper levels of Viale della Liberazione. Phone calls and a river of Whatsapp. Lukaku wants to know what team will be born, he asks who the captain will be, what ideas the managers have for strengthening the team, who will go… He also inquires about Inzaghi, with whom he did not have a good relationship, but he knows that, after third place in Serie A, two trophies won and the Champions League final reached, the coach has already been publicly confirmed by CEO Marotta. It wasn’t all roses between the two and Big Rom reiterates this, but it seems something that can be overcome. Because when the Inter managers communicated to him their desire to buy him outright, not to loan him for another year, he replied that he did not intend to go into retirement with Pochettino and that he would continue to train in Turkey (not in Sardinia, where it seemed to be at first). We are in late July. Inter think that the table is set to build a dream offensive department with Lautaro, Lukaku and Thuram. Zhang makes a significant effort, given the Nerazzurri’s accounts, to keep the striker that Inzaghi wants at all costs. But then something happens…

THE VOICES ABOUT JUVE

—

That something is the rumors and indiscretions about Juventus being interested in Romelu that are starting to circulate. The Nerazzurri WhatsApp messages are sent to Big Rom’s mobile phone and it is at this point in the story that the player’s responses stop. However, there is some contact with the lawyer Ledure and Inter continues on its path: it wants to close the operation and flies to London to define the agreement. Even without a decisive support from the player, without a declaration from him that shifts the balance in favor of the Zhang family’s club. It is there, in the City, that the cold shower arrives. It is there that the creeping doubt of betrayal becomes reality. “But are you sure he wants to come to you?” the Chelsea managers ask politely and with a hint of embarrassment. In the previous days they had received calls from the lawyer Ledure, but above all from the managers of Milan and Juventus, two clubs who had spoken with Lukaku and to whom the striker had not said “no”. Indeed… In the meantime, Lukaku’s mobile phone is still ringing on empty, at least for the calls from the mobile phones of Marotta, Ausilio, Baccin, Lautaro, Dimarco… He will no longer answer until Friday 14 July, when Inter interrupts the negotiation and dumps him. The signs of repentance from the Belgian, when he understands how steep the road to Turin is (thanks to the different evaluations of his card and that of Vlahovic), are late. Now it’s the Nerazzurri who no longer like seeing the number of the Belgian or his lawyer on their displays. It’s the end of a love. If “true” love has ever been…

October 27 – 10.41am

