The particular robot designed to carry out jobs that are impossible or dangerous for human beings, such as nuclear dismantling.

There are all types of robots, many dedicated to exploration and rescue tasks, but when we talk about nuclear issues, things get much more serious.

Now scientists at the Bristol Robotics Laboratory have created a robot that could revolutionize the exploration of highly dangerous environments.

Denominated TetraflexIt’s about a robot Tetrahedron-shaped that has flexible pipes and can navigate through complicated terrain and transport dangerous loads.

“The robot is made up of soft struts connected by rigid nodes. “Each strut is formed by a sealed rubber bellows and the length of the strut can be controlled by varying the air pressure inside the bellows,” he explains. Peter Whartonfrom the School of Engineering, Mathematics and Technology at the University of Bristol, and lead author of the study.

University of Bristol

“Higher pressures cause the bellows to extend and lower pressures cause it to contract. By controlling the pressure in each bellows simultaneously we can control the change in shape and size of the robot,” he adds in the statement.

This robot is very unique, because it can move in different ways, including rolling and crawling. It makes it suitable, in this way, for maneuvering in confined environments such as areas affected by disasters, and also carrying out all types of inspections in highly dangerous terrain such as contaminated ones.

Ideal for transporting fragile payloads

What makes the Tetraflex particular is that it has the ability to store and transport fragile payloads, so it could be used, for example, in nuclear decommissioning issues.

“I would say that these capabilities are a natural consequence of working with such a versatile structure and we hope that other interesting capabilities can be developed in the future,” says Peter.

“For me, the most interesting aspect of this study is the versatility of Tetraflex and how we could use these robots to explore challenging terrain and perform tasks in areas that humans cannot access. The multiple gait modes available for Tetraflex and the object carrying capacity show its versatility,” they conclude.

Now, the research team wants to take it to the next level by integrating machine learning algorithms that allow it to better refine all its movement patterns.