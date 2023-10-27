Surely you have thought that toilet paper has only one purpose, and that is to be an essential element in the bathroom. However, You will be surprised to know that this versatile product can have other usesone of which has become a trend on social networks.

This product also serves to keep the refrigerator clean, just as you read. Putting a roll of paper inside the appliance has become popular and has aroused the curiosity of many who have decided to put it to the test with satisfactory results.

The trick of toilet paper in the refrigerator

The idea behind this trend is to use a roll of toilet paper as a moisture absorber and odor neutralizer in the refrigerator.

It is worth mentioning that the humidity inside the refrigerator can often contribute to the growth of mold and trigger unpleasant odors.

Paper, whose exclusive place is the bathroom, and with its ability to absorb, becomes an effective solution to these problems.

The unusual advice has begun to go viral on social networks, especially on TikTok. Users share their experiences and positive results when placing a roll of paper in the refrigerator. They assure that you should put it in the back and change it for another roll every three days.

It is not the definitive solution

It’s important to put attention on toilet paper is not a definitive solution. It is a temporary measure that can help improve the situation, but it is not enough to eliminate bad odors from the root.

To make this trick more effective, clean the refrigerator regularly to remove food debris and other residue.

In addition, Avoid storing food that is in poor condition or that may cause bad odors.. Keep the refrigerator closed to prevent the entry of air, but especially moisture.

If you are looking for a simple and economical solution to keep your refrigerator free of unpleasant odors, this trend that is breaking social networks may be just what you need.