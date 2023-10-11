A mysterious presentation video appears for Zelda: Majora’s Mask, which apparently was part of E3 2000 by Nintendo. And it is, to say the least, disturbing.

Over the last 30 or 35 years, we’ve had a great time playing a lot of video games. But few managed to make a place in our hearts. One of the most special and outstanding is The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, a classic in the Nintendo saga.

Was the sequel to the prestigious Ocarina of Timeconsidered a masterpiece of the Nintendo 64, which was released in 2000.

If you’ve never played it, you can give it a try on Nintendo Switch if you are subscribed to Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Of course, there is also the original Nintendo 64 version and the remake released for 3DS.

Majora’s Mask is a very special installment within the saga, marked by the darkness of its theme and its artistic design. Something that Nintendo was clear about from its very presentation…

Have you ever seen the presentation event of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask? It is not available in its entirety, but a few frames are more than enough.

Masked Miyamoto, the lost Zelda event

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, a classic in the Link franchise, was first released in April 2000… in Japan.

Its arrival in America and Europe would occur months later, specifically in autumn. This means that At that E3 2000 it was not yet available in all regions.

It is very possible that you have never seen the Majora’s Mask presentation event. And nothing happens, because really This footage is unpublished on the Internetif we talk about the entire event held at the Los Angeles video game fair.

Recently, they were discovered three clips from that bizarre event at E3 2000, which introduced Majora’s Mask to the West upon its release in Japan.

The event was very strange, judging by the images we have. First of all, they appear different masked peopleas if a sect it was about.

Each one wears a different mask. We recognize some Zelda symbols, skulls and other elements, but one thing is clear: it could be a scene from a horror movie.

After the performance, one of the masked men is revealed to be Shigeru Miyamoto himself, creator of Mario and Zelda. Without a doubt, witnessing that event would be the dream of many players around the world.

Unfortunately, there are no more images available from the Majora’s Mask presentation event in that summer of 2000. Perhaps in the future we will have more to show.

Have you played The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask? If you haven’t, we recommend giving this Nintendo 64 masterpiece a try, available in an improved version for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.