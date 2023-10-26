The Friends series is a television myth. However, all that glitters around this classic sitcom is not gold.

It’s time to tell the story of the Friends actor who didn’t like the director. The successful HBO series not only revolved around six inseparable friends in New York City. Throughout its ten seasons, this acclaimed comedy featured a variety of recurring characters that fans came to know and love. Who could forget Ross and Monica’s quirky parents, Jack and Judy Geller? Or the giggly Janice with her famous “Oh my God”? It turns out that not only were the main characters funny, but so were their friends and family. However, a supporting character failed to make a similar comedic impact.

In his 2022 memoir, directed by James Burrows, The veteran Friends director admitted he couldn’t get over the lack of chemistry between Ross and his short-lived wife Emily Waltham.. Even worse. The filmmaker noted that actress Helen Baxendale simply wasn’t funny enough. “She was nice, but not particularly funny,” James Burrows wrote of the star. “David Schwimmer had no one to answer to. It was like clapping with one hand.”

Ross and Emily’s relationship didn’t work out because of the actress

James Burrows strongly hinted that he even considered casting a new actor for the role of Emily in an attempt to find a partner for Ross who would be as fun as his on-again, off-again love, Rachel. The character played by Jennifer Aniston. In the end, a strict filming schedule prevented that from happening on Friends. “You need someone who makes you laugh,” the filmmaker wrote. “Sometimes you start a plot and it doesn’t work. So you have to get rid of that person.”

Unfortunately, the romance entre Ross y Emily It only lasted a few months before the British bride was sent back to England and removed from the Friends series. Of course, the moment when Ross called Emily “Rachel” during her wedding vows may have had something to do with it, too.