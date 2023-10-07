Suara.com – Jessica Kumala Wongso’s lawyer, Otto Hasibuan, admitted that he did not get paid a penny for defending his client in the Siandia coffee case. Otto’s confession immediately resulted in him being slaughtered by Wayan Mirna Salihin’s father, Edi Darmawan Salihin.

Initially, Otto was asked about the payment he received for defending Jessica Wongso in 2016. Otto also answered that he was handling Jessica Wongso’s case pro bono, or not being paid at all.

“I was not paid at all (to defend Jessica Wongso). I emphasize here that I was not paid,” emphasized Otto Hasibuan when he was an invited guest at the Karni Ilyas event on Friday (7/10/2023).

However, Otto said that he had received a “payment” from Jessica Wongso’s father. The payment was not money, but a bowl of porridge.

“There was only one time when Jessica Wongso’s father delivered a bowl of porridge to me and (my) team. That was all,” added Jessica Mila’s father-in-law.

Even though he was willing to provide his services for free, Otto still gave Jessica Wongso conditions. The condition is that he must be sure that the client is innocent.

Otto explained that if the legal process made him believe that Jessica was Mirna’s killer, then he would immediately withdraw from Jessica’s legal team.

In fact, after the legal process has been completed up to this moment, Otto still believes that Jessica is innocent. This makes him continue to defend Jessica to this day.

“Finally I accepted (defending Jessica pro bono). But with conditions. If later I believe that Jessica is the perpetrator (Mirna’s killer), or if I am sure (she killed Mirna) but she doesn’t admit it, I will withdraw (from legal representation), ” concluded the mother-in-law of actress Jessica Mila.

Otto’s confession of doing pro bono to defend Jessica Wongso apparently made Mirna’s father, Edi Darmawan, angry. He immediately skinned Otto and accused the lawyer of blackmailing Jessica Wongso’s family.

“(Jessica’s family) even sold the shophouse, Jessica’s mother sold the house (to pay Otto as a lawyer). Didn’t I get any information? I ran out of a lot of money, it was settled by Otto. (He admitted) he wasn’t paid? How great is he,” said Edi in Karni Ilyas YouTube account.

It didn’t stop there, Edi even said that money from Jessica Wongso’s family was used by Otto for a holiday to Alaska.

“8 months of living from where? I want to (vacation) go to Alaska again. Yes, he (Otto) wants to travel, his style is to play golf, like this and this,” said Edi.

“His (Otto’s) life is glamorous. Where does he get his money from? It’s from clients. If he says he’s not being paid (by Jessica Wongso), he’s really not going to be able to,” concluded Mirna’s father.