Suara.com – Mawar Butterfly is one of the YouTubers who has successfully expanded her career in the entertainment world. Recently, Mawar starred in a horror film entitled Asrama Putri, which she starred in with Samuel Rizal and Dea Annisa or Dea Imut.

Mawar Butterfly with its YouTube account Mawar Butterfly (125 thousand subscribers) and Instagram @mafly17 (294 thousand followers) steals attention because it presents adult or 18+ comedy themed content. From there, Mawar not only became famous, but was also able to gain acting knowledge.

Mawar Butterfly (center) with Monique Henry (left) and Samuel Rizal during filming of the film Asrama Putri. (Instagram)

Apart from being beautiful and having a beautiful body, Mawar Butterfly is also known for the number of tattoos that adorn her body. Apparently, this girl, who is 165 cm tall and weighs 65 kg, is a fan of tattoos on her body.

Mawar Butterfly first got a tattoo at the age of 20 with a picture of a rose, as her name suggests.

“First (why you chose a rose tattoo) is because you like roses. Because apart from being a beautiful flower, it also has a lot of philosophy and it just seems deep. For women, roses have a very deep meaning,” said Mawar Butterfly to journalists recently.

Rose Butterfly (Instagram)

So far, Mawar has seven tattoos. Apart from roses, there are also tattoos depicting birds, writing about her love story, and others that she is reluctant to reveal the shape of the image and its location. “I can only tell you these three, the rest are secrets,” said Mawar Butterfly while laughing.

The funny thing is, when she wanted to get a tattoo for the first time, Mawar admitted that she didn’t dare to ask her parents for permission because she was afraid of getting angry. However, when she saw the rose tattoo in person, the mother was hysterical.

“My mother’s clear family response was hysterical and angry, but how did it get done and in the end she said don’t do anything more than tattoos. What that means is, don’t do promiscuity or, God forbid, drugs like that,” added Mawar Butterfly.

Even though he already has seven tattoos, Mawar Butterfly admits that he still wants to add more to several other parts of his body.

“I really want it, especially since tattoos are popular again for women. Small tattoos on the hands, wrists, I really want them. I’m just looking for the right picture,” said Mawar Butterfly.