Suara.com – Actress and singer Maudy Ayunda admitted that she was disappointed when she first entered the country’s music industry.

Because of this disappointment, Maudy Ayunda preferred to go to school and study academically.

“I’ve felt like I’ve been disappointed with the creative industry for some time,” said Jesse Choi’s wife, quoted from Denny Sumargo’s podcast on Tuesday (17/10/2023).

Maudy Ayunda has always dreamed of becoming a singer and has submitted a number of her songs to music labels.

But unfortunately, the song that Maudy Ayunda wrote was not released. So he had to sing someone else’s song.

In fact, Maudy Ayunda really wanted to sing the song she created because she felt it contained her ‘soul’.

“The songs may be successful and so on, it’s just us, maybe yes, our idealism as musicians is to also want to be our authentic selves in the work we create,” he continued.

That is why Maudy Ayunda uses school as an ‘escape’ because she feels like she is herself when studying.

“That school, partly because I like it, but also because I feel, that’s it, I want to look for an industry or want to find a space where I can be myself,” he concluded.

Maudy Ayunda felt this feeling when she was a teenager. But now, this 18 year old woman feels she has a healthy relationship with the music industry.