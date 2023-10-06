Lies of P debuted recently and managed to live up to expectations to such a degree that there are fans wondering if the soulslike will have DLC. For all of them there is good news, since those responsible for the project seem to confirm it.

The title similar to Bloodborne that tells a cruel version of the tale of Pinocchio went on sale less than 1 month ago and although it tells the story from beginning to end NEOWIZ has just confirmed that it is already planning to expand it.

We say this because on the official site of the Korean company in charge of the franchise there are 3 vacancies available that specifically mention the Lies of P DLC and are related to the planning of the levels or scenarios, the missions and the general content of the project. .

When will the Lies of P DLC be available?

According to the vacancies, those interested in the position will have to plan content and game systems for the project and must have more than 3 years of experience in RPG development and preferably know about the soulslike genre and obviously in Lies of P.

Naturally, there is still no information on the possible price or when the DLC will be ready, but judging by the premature nature of the project, it is likely that it will not be ready until late 2024 or early 2025.

It is important to remember that NEOWIZ has not openly talked about DLC nor announced it through a trailer, but the details on its website are official and enough to make it clear that the soulslike adventure will continue.

The story of Pinocchio in the soulslike will continue

Did you expect Lies of P to have DLC? Tell us in the comments.

Lies of P is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Steam). Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play it on Xbox platforms. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

