One summer afternoon in 1958, Artur Fishcher entered the small factory he had built in Tumlingen, today in the municipality of Waldachtal, southwestern Germany. He absent-mindedly greeted the workers he met at the door and went straight to the polyamide. He cut a small cylinder out of this material and took the drill out of the toolbox. The rest is history, the Fishcher dowel (as expanding dowels are still known in the DIY world) was about to revolutionize the world.

But, before Fishcher and although it is not usually recognized in history books, the cue had already been key for decades in another great revolution: that of the electrification of the modern world.

A story of ingenuity and 14 million tacos a day

Short and nearsighted, Fishcher had started in the world of manufacturing and industrial design by chance. When at 19 he tried to enlist in the German Wehrmacht to become a pilot, he was discarded and assigned to be an aircraft mechanic in the Lutfwaffe. That took him to Stalingrad in the worst moments of the war, but it also familiarized him with modern technology and allowed him to create a small workshop to reuse war waste after ’45.

For years, he eked out a living making lighters and switches, but in 1949, he tried to take a photograph of his newborn daughter. In that epic, as the inventor used to remember, “to take photos indoors there was only powdered Flask. It was dangerous and you couldn’t take good photos because people, out of fear, closed their eyes. First I built a light reflector and “then I developed an electric detonator.” That is to say, created the first synchronized flash.

An idea that he sold to the IG Farben industrial conglomerate and that, years later, when it was dismantled by the Allies, the Belgian company Agfa developed it. This allowed Fishcher to unleash his creativity and in the following years he registered more than 1,000 patents. The most important of all, of course, was the expansive block: the key to an industrial empire that invoices 864 million euros a year and still today sells more than 14 million pieces of plastic a day.

Fishcher’s success has made his image linked to the taco. However, his story comes from before and thank goodness!

And there was light… but only outside the houses

The history of electric light is long. In 1852, Francisco Domenech was able to illuminate his pharmacy in Barcelona and the city of Madrid hosted lighting tests in the Plaza de la Armería and in the Congress of Deputies. A little later, in 1875, the Ramblas, the Boquería, the Montjuic Castle and part of the Gracia Heights were illuminated (thanks to a dynamo). And in 1881, on the occasion of the king’s visit, the Cantabrian city of Comillas became the first city with electric lighting in Spain.

Although, everything must be said, there were 30 lanterns and he couldn’t get rid of the patina of experimentalism.

That same year, what is generally considered the first permanent public electricity production facility in the world, Godalming, England, came into operation. Over there, Calder & Barnet used a water wheela dynamo and a Siemens alternator to illuminate the central streets of the city of Surrey and provide energy to consumers who wanted it.

Just a few months later, Thomas Edison commissioned his power station at 57 Holborn Viaduct in London, kicking off the electrification of the modern world. However, as often happens with great technological advances, we tend to focus on what is apparent: on the illuminated streets, industrial electrification, the incipient (and truncated) birth of the electric car, but… how did electricity reach the interior? of houses that were not prepared for it?

Big innovations, small details

A few years ago, when I was looking for an apartment for the couple of years I lived in Madrid, they showed me a small apartment that did not have all the electrical installation inside the wall. It had plugs, but there were no light points on the ceiling. Because of this, the lamp wires were hanging around the room. At the time it seemed very strange to me, but (now that I reflect on how electricity came to homes) it is a surprisingly useful image.

Traditionally, making any indentation was expensive and heavy (you had to chisel a slot, insert a wooden block, fix it with soft mortar and then drive the nail or screw inside in a very precarious way). Therefore, when it was done, the natural joints that existed between the construction materials were used. This, although it may seem strange, posed a problem for the expansion of electrification, or you put lights and sockets in often useless places. Or it required so much labor and money that it was prohibitive.

The First World War (and the death or maiming of an entire generation) caused a shortage of labor that forced us to seek solutions for these types of problems. Solutions that could be implemented without great technical knowledge (or expertise): that was when the wall plug became popular with John Joseph Rawlings. From that moment on, the industry did not stop innovating: the first tubes of parallel fibers joined with glue were quickly followed by plugs “made of lead, zinc, natural and synthetic rubber, hemp fibers, glass, wood and paper.” .

With that simple technology: the wall plug, everything became simpler and cheaper. And thanks to him, in a few years, urban homes they were filled with lights, plugs and many more things. It is still curious how great technological revolutions (the electrification that changed homes in a couple of decades) depend on things as small as a wall plug.

