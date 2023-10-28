Suara.com – Woven fabric from East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) was also exhibited at the Jakarta Fashion Week (JFW) 2024 fashion exhibition. In collaboration with the NTT Regional Crafts Council (Dekranasda), three national designers took a ‘blusukan’ directly to one of the villages in Flores to get to know the motifs and the meaning of NTT weaving.

The three designers who collaborated with Dekranasda also paid attention to the culture and lifestyle of the local community as inspiration in creating their work. The three designers include Angelita Nur Hadi from the Studio JEJE brand, Temma Prasetio, owner of the Temma Prasetio brand, and Maya Ratih from Maya Ratih Indonesia.

The collaboration between the three designers is entitled “Sa’o” which means “home” in Ende language. The theme was inspired by their trip to Walogai Village in Ende, Flores Island, NTT. From this journey, a reflection of the inhabitants of a traditional house emerges which is attractive and not far from the closeness of culture and nature.

The Story of 3 Designers Diving into Life in Flores. (Doc: Special)

“There were mothers there weaving, there was family life like children playing,” said Angelita during a press conference at the JFW 2024 Media Room in Jakarta, Friday (27/10/2023).

The natural activities of the local community then became an inspiration for Angelita herself in creating a work with the theme “Moeri” to be displayed at JFW 2024. Moeri is also taken from the Ende language which means life. Because, when visiting the village, the designers often saw that the local people were always gathered together and holding traditional parties in unison.

Angelita also realized her inspiration with Studio JEJE’s signature dark hue details combined with brightly colored woven fabric from NTT. The visual contrast was deliberately created to reflect balance in life, such as busy and quiet, happy and sad,

mysterious and open. Meanwhile, the cut is made in a boxy feminine silhouette according to its characteristics and is filled with curved cutting lines.

Temma Prasetio also carried out innovation. Even though the brand specializes in men’s clothing, Temma proves that NTT woven fabric can be made even more attractive with various styles. In contrast to last year’s JFW show, Temma’s current work has softer colors because she wants to highlight the woven motifs.

Temma said that the theme of her work was entitled “Musalaki”.

“Musalaki is a male figure or traditional leader. I think in the past a leader was synonymous with a suit or standard batik, this time there are many figures from entertainment, politics, sports, artists, they are leaders with their own way of dressing,” explained Temma.

Most of his work this time is in the form of oversized jackets accented with sequins. And the shirt and shorts are also outer with an obi, giving a silhouette at the waist for a more varied appearance.

This is different with Maya Ratih, who uses more NTT weaving with contemporary motifs. According to him, contemporary motifs can be more easily created and modern. Even though it may not be very deep philosophically, at least the message of promoting woven fabrics can be achieved.

“The use of weaving is very high with philosophy and sacred motifs, so if you want to cut it, it’s a shame because all NTT motifs are full of meaning. If in a certain sense it is recommended not to be cut, it can be used as a sarong or outer. So at certain occasions we can make new creative motifs, that’s “What we bring is today’s fashion,” said Maya.

Maya Ratih combined woven fabric with denim and even brocade in her work at the JFW 2024 run away. She carried the Gorin theme to show a strong female figure as a long pillar in the house.

Apart from creating their own work, Angelita Nur Hadi, Temma Prasetio, and Maya Ratih are also mentors for three local designers in NTT who are also exhibiting their work at the JFW 2024 run show.