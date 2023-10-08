A terrible episode on the night of Fiorentina-Ferencvaros, with the Hungarian fans free to sow disorder in the city

Francesco Dani, a 46-year-old Fiorentina fan originally from Empoli, who for 10 years has carried a banner with him every time in memory of his two Viola fan friends, Ruggero and Duccio, who passed away prematurely. The Nation reached out to him because this bannerwhich was so important for Francesco taken by force and burned by Hungarian fans. The police, explains the newspaper, listened to the complaint but did not intervene. Digos is at work, Francesco will again create the banner that read “Duccio and Tanai, you’ll never walk alone”. Below is the story.