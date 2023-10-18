These days, Storm Babet has put new communities in the northwest of the peninsula at risk due to wind, rain and strong waves, but it is now a thing of the past. Right now, all eyes are focused on Aline, the first high-impact storm of the season.

Especially now that the jet stream has made a meander and is going to impact directly on the peninsula. And this is quite exceptional.

What is Jet Stream? “Jet streams” are large flows of air that distribute heat and cold throughout the planet. There are several, but the main one for us is the polar one, which circulates at very northern latitudes. Currents arise in the border zone between two air masses with different properties and, for this reason, they play a crucial role in balancing the climate and meteorological phenomena of the Earth.

Well, that extratropical jet is going to be pointing directly at the peninsula for the next few days. Specifically to the Atlantic façade, an area that is still recovering from the impact of Babet. As González Alemán explainedthis “happens very few times a year, and is usually associated with very active storms, with adverse surface weather and turbulence.”

But the thing doesn’t end there. Because a few days ago, the Portuguese meteorological service named Aline. It will be a low created within the jet that will deepen very quickly, enter from the southwest, join forces with the Atlantic front driven by the jet stream and hit almost the entire country. As Emilio Rey explainedit seems that only Valencia and Almería “are saved.”

The models come very strong… but you have to read them carefully. In recent days and months, we have seen continuous criticism of predictions that, for many, have not come true. However, this is not usually due to the models as much as to the interpretations made of them.

As you can see in the graph above, over the last few years we have experienced a quiet revolution that has incredibly improved our ability to predict the weather. However, this does not solve the problems that arise in meteorological communication.

Especially when events occur that can cause problems, the need to notify the population imposes credibility costs: the need to notify in time forces it to be done in situations of uncertainty and, unfortunately, it cannot always be done right.

Living with uncertainty. These days, it seems like the doors to the Atlantic have opened, but that just means that the chance of rain coming (and the chance of it hitting hard) is much higher than normal. In Meteorology we cannot take anything for granted.

