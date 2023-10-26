Payment companies collapse in Europe: 7 billion burned in one session

The digital payments sector in Europe has suffered a severe blow, with a single stock market session which saw over 7 billion in capitalization disappear among companies in the sector. The alarm was triggered by the accounts of the French company Worldline, whose collapse triggered panic among investors, leading to massive selling of shares across the sector. The Italian Nexi recorded a loss of 13.3%, the Dutch Adyen of 6.2%, and the British Cab even 11.7%.



None of these losses, however, can compete with the hit suffered by Worldline, which saw its market value plummet by 59% in a single day, going from 6.8 to 2.7 billion euros. This French group, which counts some Italian banks among its clients, has reduced its revenue and margin forecasts for the current year, reporting problems especially in Germania.

The main cause of these problems appears to be a decrease in discretionary consumption in favor of essential goods, which has led to a sharp reduction in Worldline’s margins. For example, the company earns commissions five times higher from spending in restaurants than shopping at discount stores. Furthermore, Worldline announced the termination of contracts worth 130 million euros with thousands of German customers involved in fraud and cybercrime, following a strengthening of regulation by local authorities.

However, what shocked investors more than the forecast cut was the timing of the announcement. The group’s management had recently reassured investors about its results, making this a drastic change in scenarios amazing.

All of this raises important questions: Is the Worldline case an isolated event or is it a wake-up call for the entire payments industry? The sales on Nexi appear to be a direct consequence of the collapse of Worldline. The Italian company will publish its quarterly results on November 9, and only then will it be possible to understand if and how much the slowdown in consumption has affected its performance. It should be noted that the exposure of Nexi to Germany is modest, representing only 6/7% of revenues. Additionally, the company has taken a conservative approach to growth forecasts.

However, the uncertainty about the sector’s performance is not welcomed by investors, who are carefully evaluating their positions. Some funds, including the British CVC, the Canadian Brookfield and the American Towerbrook, seemed interested in acquiring Nexi, but in recent days their interest has cooled. This could be due to both the complexity of the deal and the uncertainties surrounding the payments industry, amplified by the collapse of Worldline. A potential obstacle to an acquisition operation is the presence of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in Nexi’s shareholding with a 13.6% stake. This could make it more difficult to implement plans to break up the company or consolidate Italy’s payments sector.

Furthermore, current uncertainties do not make an operation that could exceed 10 billion euros attractive. In summary, the digital payments sector in Europe is currently under pressure, with uncertainties over the economic and regulatory situation influencing the decisions of investors and companies in the sector. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops in the coming months and whether other earth-shattering events like Worldline will further impact the market.

