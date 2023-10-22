Invincible creator Robert Kirkman and showrunner Simon Racioppa preview what fans can expect in the first episode of season 2

During the Invincible panel at the 2023 New York Comic-Con, where, among other things, a new preview of its 2nd season was presented, Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) and Simon Racioppa revealed that it will have a very somber beginning, as as the world grapples with the major ramifications of Omni-Man’s betrayal and the bloody, destructive battle against his son Mark Grayson/Invincible. “We started in such a dark and broken place at the beginning of this season,” Kirkman said. “The world is reeling from this Omni-Man reveal. And it just gives us a tremendous place to go as the season progresses. But we’re really going to start in a pretty dark and disturbing place, which is a lot of fun.”

Kirkman and Racioppa also revealed that the new season will begin with “Mark at his lowest possible point,” while trying to handle a difficult family situation, which is expected to also have an impact on his superhero responsibilities. “Well, I think one of the things is we don’t want to keep it from you,” Racioppa said. “We’ll show you how Mark has changed, because we pick up from, basically, I don’t know if that’s a secret, the end of season 1. So, you’ll see how he’s changed. You’ll see what the ramifications and reverberations of Season 1 are on the screen. So we’ll show you.”

These words were confirmed with the presentation of the new trailer that you can see below:

Invincible season 2 will feature the voices of Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, JK Simmons as Omni-Man, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Zachary Quinto as Robot, Zazie Beetz as Amber, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien.

Season 3 confirmed

Since Invincible is based on a popular graphic novel series spanning 144 issues, the adult animated series has plenty of source material to cover in future installments. According to Kirkman, the series should last between seven and eight seasons in order to adapt its entire original comic series, which concluded in February 2018. Fortunately for fans, Amazon Studios has already confirmed the renewal of the series for a third season and Kirkman promised that its premiere will take less time than that of the 2nd season, since the voice cast had already completed their recordings before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

This season, Omni-Man will have less screen time and a powerful new enemy will emerge, Angstrom Levy, voiced by Sterling K. Brown, who has the ability to open portals through different multiverses. Kirkman described the villain as a “livelier, more vibrant version of what we know from the comics,” noting that Brown made the character “sympathetic and relatable, as he is dangerous and terrifying.”

The 2nd season of Invincible premieres on November 3 on Prime Video.