The Starship de SpaceX It is ready for its second flight attempt. Pilots and air traffic controllers have been warned of a launch window that opens on November 6. All pre-flight testing have been successfully completed, including a general rehearsal with the rocket loaded with fuel. There is a small problem: the license does not arrive.

Following its explosive debut in April, both the US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are carrying out a thorough review of the Starship launch system, the largest and most powerful rocket in the world.

On the first test flight, Starship failed to separate from its first stage (known as Super Heavy) and ended up losing control over the Gulf of Mexico. It wasn’t the only headache. The rocket had taken off too slowly, which excessively eroded the launch pad and raised a huge cloud of dust and concrete.

For the next flights, SpaceX installed steel plates that shoot high pressure water jets to cool the launch pad and reduce the noise impact of the rocket’s 33 engines. The FWS began investigating the biological impact of this giant bidet on October 19 and has 135 days to decide whether it complies with the Federal Clean Water Act, which regulates the release of wastewater in industrial processes.

The FAA, on the other hand, closed its Starship investigation in September with a list of 63 corrective actions. These actions included changes to the rocket to prevent leaks and fires, and a modification to the launch pad to increase its strength.

Elon Musk said two days later that all the changes were ready, except for six that had no relevance for the second test flight. However, the flight license has still not arrived, something that SpaceX has taken care of. to make clear on his Twitter account:

The vehicle is ready for the second test flight of a fully integrated Starship, pending regulatory approval.





SpaceX’s Starship stacked and fueled in October 2023

The prototypes Starship 25 y Booster 9 They are chosen for the second test flight of the Starship. They have already been stacked numerous times on the launch pad with the massive mechanical arms of the Mechazilla launch tower. They have already completed ignition and fuel loading tests. SpaceX has also successfully tested the high-pressure water jets of its huge bidet, officially known as the “deluge system.”

The probability of success of this test is “much higher”, dice Elon Muskalthough this version of the Starship introduces a new mechanism of separation of stages. Instead of separating with a spin, the Starship will fire its engines to separate from the Super Heavy stage before moving away completely. It is a risky method, but not unusual: the Soviet Union was the first to try it.

Either way, all eyes will be on Starbase, the SpaceX facility in southeast Texas, starting November 6. Once regulators give the go-ahead, there will be no time to waste. Elon Musk’s ambition to reach Mars depends on this rocket, and most importantly: NASA has opted for the Starship to take astronauts from lunar orbit to the surface of the Moon. If the Starship fails, the Artemis III mission will remain in the air.

Images | SpaceX

In Xataka | Before SpaceX, 60 rockets were launched into space a year. In 2024, SpaceX alone plans to send 144