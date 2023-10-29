The game goes on sale in December, but you can try it now.

Stargate: Timekeepers is a real-time strategy game

If you like strategy games and you are a fan of Stargate, then you are in luck. The Stargate: Timekeepers demo is now available on Steam, so You can try the CreativeForge game before it goes on sale on December 12. Furthermore, it is a title that does not require very powerful equipment to move it, quite the opposite. By the way, it can be pre-purchased and it is quite cheap, it only costs 28.99 euros.

Stargate: Timekeepers is a game that Initially it would have to work on the Steam Deck, although for now it is not verified. The Valve device is perfect for playing these types of games as it has two trackpads. The problem could be in the size of the texts. Many times they are somewhat small. Luckily, it is possible to connect the Steam Deck to a monitor or television, as long as we have a base station.

A strategy video game that will delight lovers of the genre

The Stargate: Timekeepers campaign It is set in the Stargate SGS1 universe.. Throughout the game, which consists of 14 missions where the narrative is very important, you get into the shoes of Commander McCain, and you have to draw up a plan to sneak into the enemy ranks in order to discover the time loop and defeat to the Goa’uld threat.

During the adventure you are not alone, You have under your control a team of specialists with unique skills which are of great help to progress. Special mention to tactical mode, which allows you to synchronize certain actions. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that it is a single-player game. It does not have online cooperative mode or PvP (player versus player).

Minimum requirements

Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or Radeon R9 270 graphics card

Recommended requirements

Intel Core i3-10100 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X processor NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon RX 570 graphics card 16 GB of RAM 45 GB of storage

To conclude, say that The game will also be available on Epic Games Store and GOG. Now, if we focus on the demo, it can only be downloaded on Steam.

