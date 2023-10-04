From the Rey project, through Rian Johnson’s trilogy or the culmination of Filoni’s saga to Taika Waititi’s delivery and the future of the series on Disney+. Know everything that Star Wars promises

If you thought that the adventures in a galaxy far, far away were over, you are very wrong. Lucasfilm has announced a series of films that will make you dream of lightsabers and star battles again. But we don’t tell you everything; Let’s continue along the path of the Force to learn more details.

You may wonder, what will come after the end of the Skywalker Saga? Although the box office failure of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and divided reviews of the most recent trilogy left the saga on a brief hiatus, The Star Wars Celebration 2023 conference revealed that there is much more on the horizon for fans.

We also have to keep in mind that only three dates have been confirmed for Lucasfilm premieres: May 22, 2026, December 18, 2026, and December 17, 2027, it is still up in the air which film will be released on which date . But one thing is for sure, the galaxy has a lot to offer in the years to come.

Upcoming releases in Star Wars

King Skywalker and the New Jedi Order

Daisy Ridley, who played Rey, returns to play the heroine again, but this time as the founder of the New Jedi Order. This project, set 15 years after “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” could be the first to come to light, perhaps by May 2026..

Thrawn and the era of The Mandalorian

Another gem announced was a film directed by Dave Filoni, which will be the climax of “The Mandalorian” and its spin-offs. It will focus on Grand Admiral Thrawn, who appears to be the new heir to the Empire, and his confrontation with the New Republic..

at dawn of the jedi

If you’ve ever wondered how it all started, James Mangold has you covered with a film that will explore the origins of the Jedi Order. 25,000 years before the start of the Skywalker saga, this film promises to be an epic of biblical proportions, centered on the mysterious Prime Jedi.

Lando: from streaming to cinema

Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover, was going to have his series on Disney+, but now it will be a movie. The change comes in part due to Disney’s strategy of reducing streaming costs, giving Lando the opportunity to shine on the big screen..

Shawn Levy’s vision

Another addition to the list is director Shawn Levy, although few details are known yet. After the news broke in the media, Levy shared on social media that the film is a dream project for him..

The Labyrinth by Rian Johnson…

The relationship between Lucasfilm and Rian Johnson It’s quite an enigma. Since she surprised – for better or worse – with “The Last Jedi”, expectations for her future Star Wars trilogy have been on the rise. But at the 2023 Star Wars Celebration, Kathleen Kennedy offered only evasion. Johnson is busy with a third Knives Out movie on Netflix, although both he and Lucasfilm are looking forward to collaborating in the future. Could it be that this trilogy is some kind of ghost that is there but that no one can see yet?

…And the Taika Waititi puzzle

If Johnson is an enigma, Taika Waititi It’s another level. Announced in May 2020, the director of “Thor: Ragnarok” planned to bring his distinctive touch to the saga. Despite confirmation that he was working on the script, the future of this film is more shaky than Rey’s connection to Kylo Ren. “Taika is working. He has a unique voice and we want to protect that,” said Kathleen Kennedy, in words that sound like caution rather than concrete progress.

The television promises

Of course, the big screen isn’t the only horizon for Star Wars. Disney+ arrives loaded with series, like “Ahsoka,” who is coming to an end and exploring a whole new galaxy; “Skeleton Crew,” an Amblin-inspired space adventure with a character played by Jude Law; “The Acolyte,” a series set in the High Republic era; and the confirmation of new seasons for “The Bad Batch”, “Andor” and “The Mandalorian” in the early stages of pre-production for the fourth, we could even have a second of “Ahsoka” who knows. If all this doesn’t excite you, perhaps you should check if you are an emotionless droid.

And now that?

With so much at stake, Lucasfilm is playing its cards close to its chest. Projects could be cancelled, new successes could emerge or even some forgotten or recently abandoned projects like Kevin Feige’s could be revived.. But for now, the only thing clear is that in a galaxy far, far away, the future is full of uncertainties and opportunities.