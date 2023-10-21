I have already told you the most outstanding characteristics of each model. iPhone 15 as well as the iPhone 15 Pro range.

Now I want to highlight the feature that marks a generational leap compared to a feature that arrived with the iPhone 5, more than 11 years ago.

At that time it made sense to bet on a proprietary connector when USB was evolving its connectors, going from mini-USB to micro-USB and later to the current one USB-C.

Apple has maintained a connector with which it could output audio, video, charge the phone, move data and even connect accessories to all its devices.

However, due to European pressures – and because today there is no advantage over USB-C– Apple has decided to make the leap to this universal connector and the change not only brings the option of not having to look for a Lightning cable to charge the phone among all your cables.

USB-C iPhone 15 vs Lightning iPhone 14 Pro.

USB-C the holy grail and compatibility with any charger and cable

As I said, the main change has to do with the compatibility it brings when it comes to charging the mobile, we do not need to look for a Lightning cable and from any USB source with a USB-C cable we can charge the iPhone 15 Plus.

There are adapters to perform that task, but, although Apple does not include a charger in its box, offering a standard connector helps defend that dynamic.

I have tried different accessories with an iPhone 15 Plus and USB-C. From a Shure MV7 microphone, pen drives, USB-C hubs that offer an SD/microSD card reader or standard USB connections, an external SSD memory or even a MIDI keyboard.

I did not expect such complete compatibility as on Android and it surprised meApple’s expertise is evident with the inclusion of USB-C in iPads for 5 years.

In the field of pendrives and hard drives and/or SSD units, I have seen that the iPhone file manager directly mounts units in FAT32 or APFS format, but not exFAT or NTFS, which are widely used in Windows systems.

There are certain incompatibilities with devices that I have seen work on Android smartphones, but because an application is needed to manage them, such as an external camera and a different microphone, they do not work on an iPhone.

With USB-C comes fast charging with cargadores USB-C Power Delivery (PD), and this avoids having to go to the checkout to buy Apple’s 20W charger. In fact, the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro charge at a maximum of 20W, but the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models can reach 27 Wso with the Apple charger you are limited.

So yes, it is not a novelty or cutting-edge technology like the second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip, but it is, without a doubt, the characteristic that marks this new generation iPhone 15.