It seems like yesterday when The Squid Game took Netflix by storm practically all over the world. YesIts international success led us to continue wanting to see more about this popular South Korean project. And although what we are going to see now will not be entirely a new season, it is something worth knowing.

The squid game: The challenge is the new idea that Netflix has had together with the producers of the original series, to bring the format of Korean history to a completely epic contest. Although the creators of the series were critical of this concept at the beginning, it seems that the idea of ​​this contest has caught on enough for it to materialize.

456 contestants will participate in this first edition of the squid game contest. They will have to face very dangerous tests, and others that will require maximum skill. In addition, the winner will take home a good sum of money: 4.56 million dollars to be more exact, which would be close to 4 million euros. An incredibly high number that we have never seen before in another contest. Are you going to miss it? Check out the official trailer.

It will arrive on November 22, 2023 via Netflix.

