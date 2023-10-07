Its author has preferred not to share the causes of the brief pause that the manga is currently in.

While many of us are waiting for the return of Spy x Family to the anime format, the manga created by Tatsuya Endo has continued to advance the history of this particular family full of secrets, living new adventures and earning the affection of a good number of his fans with the passing of these same exciting adventures.

The play starring Yor, Loid and Anya has not stopped gain popularity both in Japan and in much of the rest of the world And given the boom moment that this franchise is in, the delay in the publication of its most recent chapter has been even more worrying. Luckily, there are good news about it.

The Spy x Family manga hopes to return very soon

Has been Tatsuya Endocreator and mangaka behind the work starring the false Forger family, who has spoken since your official Twitter account about this completely unforeseen delay, quickly clarifying that This is by no means a long-term hiatus:

I’m sorry, but in the previous episode it was written that “the next episode will be distributed on October 2nd”, but there will be no update for tomorrow…

The manuscript for the next edition has been submitted, so I would appreciate it if you could wait patiently for the update on October 16th.

I am very sorry. pic.twitter.com/SMEtx3fyAZ — Tatsuya Endo (@tatsuyaendo) October 1, 2023

“Sorry, in the previous episode it was written that the next chapter is scheduled for October 2, but tomorrow there will be no update…” Endo confirms, making us think that this delay has been something last minute.

“We have managed to finish the draft of the next episode, so we would appreciate it if you would wait patiently for the update on October 16. We are very sorry,” he ends his post with a drawing of Sluggish y Fiona Frosta character that is causing quite a bit of talk among fans.

After these words, Spy x Family fans have no choice but to wait until the October 16, day that, according to the mangaka, the long-awaited chapter 88 will arrive, whose original date was last October 2. Endo has preferred not to give details about the causes behind this pause, but we must be grateful how quickly he communicated a possible return date, as well as the current status of the chapter, whose draft states Have ready.

Despite this unexpected pause The future of Spy x Family is really promising, with a second season just around the corner and an official movie completely plot that does not stop sharing news to raise the enthusiasm of its fans and that has Tatsuya Endo himself constantly supervising a production that does become a great success. will further increase the great fame that this franchise already has.

