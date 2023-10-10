It was at last month’s Nintendo Direct when Bandai Namco surprised everyone with the announcement of a SPY X FAMILY game. Now, it’s time for all anime fans to take a look at the first official trailer for this installment, which looks quite interesting.

Anya needs your help

We are referring to SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories (titled as SPY×FAMILY: Operation Diary in Japan), a proposal that will arrive on consoles and PC next year and that promises a curious adventure with Anya Forger.

Now, those responsible for the game have shared their first official trailer so that all gamers can get an idea of ​​what it will offer, so you better take a look and find out.

Here we leave it for you:

As you could see, this promising title will take you with Anya, who has a new task at her school: create a photo diary. Because of this, she will have to go to her school and capture different memories during each day and visit other places to get the best shot of her.

It is worth mentioning that there will be 10 rides in total that will include the park, the beach, a pet fun center, the aquarium and the museum, among others. In addition, you can play more than 15 mini-games inspired by the popular anime, but designed especially for delivery.

Finally, users will have the opportunity to have a great time dressing Anya, Loid, Yor and Bond with a wardrobe of more than 80 exclusive items of clothing, accessories and hairstyles, so they will always wear the best outfit for every occasion.

SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories will arrive on December 21 in Japan for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, and sometime in 2024 in the West.

What do you think of what has been shown so far in the game? Will you give it a chance? Tell us in the comments.

