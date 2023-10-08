SPY x FAMILY has become one of the most popular anime in recent months due to its interesting story, its charismatic characters and the touch of drama it offers its fans. As you probably already know, the franchise will have a game called SPY x ANYA: Operation Memories debuting next year.

We have good news for you if you are excited about this release, because Bandai Namco finally released its first trailer. In addition, he detailed some of its interesting mechanics that will undoubtedly keep you very entertained.

An adorable and fun experience awaits you in SPY x ANYA: Operation Memories

What will SPY x ANYA: Operation Memories offer to anime fans?

SPY x ANYA: Operation Memories will put anime fans in the shoes of Anya Forger, who will have a special mission: create a unique photo diary. To do this she will have to collect memories of her from her daily life, from her days at school and from her visits to various places.

It will be possible to take photographs during excursions to museums, aquariums, parks, beaches and other places. In all of them there will be things and moments to capture, to later complete the Eden Academy task.

In addition to this main mechanic, fans will be able to enjoy up to 15 minigames, where scenes from the anime where Anya and her peculiar family live together will be recreated. There will be rhythm tests and others based on sports.

The goal is to earn the most points, which can be exchanged for special items and outfits. Thanks to this, it will be possible to customize various characters. There will also be a separate Photo mode to create the perfect family images. Below you can see the first trailer for the game:

When does SPY x ANYA: Operation Memories debut and where can it be played?

SPY x ANYA: Operation Memories will debut first in Japan, where it will be available on December 21 for Nintendo Switch. Later, in 2024, the title will have a port for PS5 and PS4 in that region.

Fortunately, the title from Bandai Namco and Groove Box Japan will come to America and the rest of the world. There is no exact date yet, but we know that it will be sometime in 2024. In our region, the title can be played on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam).

