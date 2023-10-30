The spread between BTP and Bund is starting to rise to 200 points

The spread between BTPs and Bunds started rising at 200 points compared to 197 at Friday’s closing. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond is stable at 4.79%.

Gas: prices rising at the start, at TTF +4.5% to 52.8 euro/Mwh

Rising start for the price of natural gas in Europe. At the TTF reference hub, futures on the November contract are trading at 52.80 euros per megawatt hour, up 4.5% compared to the last closing. Investors are balancing mild weather forecasts and ample gas supplies with supply risk, particularly in the context of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The weather in Europe is expected to remain mild until early November and gas demand is expected to be lower than usual. Furthermore, storage sites in Germany, France and Italy are approximately 98% full. However, natural gas prices have risen about 30% since the Israeli-Hamam conflict began on October 7, amid concerns about possible escalation and Iranian involvement.

