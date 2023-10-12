The digital era has its pros and cons, including immediacy and the proposal of diverse gaming experiences and monetization models. However, it all depends on the servers and when the numbers are not favorable it is time to close, yes, like a local business. This is exactly what will happen with an Alien video game that at the time was considered a spiritual successor to Alien: Isolation.

This Alien video game for mobile phones will disappear from digital platforms

505 Games and FoxNext announced that their mobile survival horror video game, Alien: Blackout, will disappear in a few days as they will close the servers. According to the information, it will be next October 31 when the story of this title comes to an end, so from today until that day it will continue to be available in the App Store, Play Store and Amazon Store. However, once the date arrives, Alien: Blackout will no longer be available on the aforementioned digital platforms.

As is the case in these types of cases, the promise from 505 Games and FoxNext is that those who have Alien: Blackout linked to their user accounts will be able to continue playing but there will be no more online support, no updates, and no more content.

Finally, the editor and developer of Alien: Blackout regretted having to remove the video game from digital platforms and thanked the players who were part of this horror and survival experience since its premiere in 2019.

