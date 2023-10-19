The people at AYANEO must have an army of engineers with an incredible level of creativity, or else we cannot understand how they are able to launch so many models in such a short time. The fact is that his next release, the AYANEO Flip, will have against all odds an additional version that will give a lot to talk about. This will be the AYANEO Flip DS.

AYANEO Flip DS, the double screen

If the future AYANEO Flip was presented to offer that solution with QWERTY keyboard that many users demanded (Windows 11 cries out for a keyboard on many occasions), it seems that this twist in the console’s design can still offer more variants. And to show the images that we receive of the Flip DS, a model identical in characteristics but that replaces the physical keyboard with a second screen of smaller dimensions.

This secondary screen would be responsible for displaying a virtual keyboard and allowing greater interaction with the operating system, since we can think of uses such as having a browser open, having access to social networks and even being attentive to the chat while broadcasting live. , and all at the same time you play on the main screen.

Technical characteristics

Although it has not been specified exactly what it will offer, it is normal that internally it will be the same console as the original Flip (which is called Flip KB). This means that we will have the services of what is so far the most interesting processor on the market, the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U and a 7-inch main screen with 120 Hz refresh rate.

It will be quite interesting to see how the manufacturer manages to make the most of this dual-screen layout, although inevitably the Nintendo 3DS Citra emulator comes to mind, which could run quite well with this configuration.

Release date

The brand still does not reveal details of the launch of Flip KB, so we will have to continue waiting for new news. At the moment, AYANEO is focused on the campaign they have open with the Kun model, and it is most likely that the next one to be promoted will be the Flip.

Let us remember that their releases always arrive through crowdfunding campaigns, and shipments usually take a long time to go into production and reach the buyer’s home. If we add to that the fact that the machinery for launching new models continues its course, users are already beginning to get overwhelmed by so many versions and so little availability, which could affect the brand from one moment to the next.

We will see if this wave of launches makes more sense and we see the brand more focused on a controlled catalog and with the possibility of supplying more quickly. However, something tells us that in less than a month we will hear more about them again.