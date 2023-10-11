SPID to change SIM and telephone operator: approved by Agcom. Here’s how it works

From today, thanks to digital identity, activate a new SIM with a telephone number or change telephone operator it will be quicker and without complications. Agcom, in the last meeting of the Infrastructure and Networks Commission on 27 September 2023, opened the doors to the use of the Public Digital Identity System (SPID)of the Electronic Identity Card (CIE) and the National Service Charter (CNS) to simplify the SIM activation and change procedures, including the transfer of your number.

But it’s not just a question of speed and convenience: identification through these digital systems significantly increases security, reducing the risk of fraud. SPID, CIE and CNS guarantee the validation of all information relating to the applicant’s digital identity, representing an effective alternative to the traditional acquisition of documents via video or photography (such as identity cards and tax codes) by telephone operators. With CIE or SPID, it is possible to be sure that the registered identity is authentic and indisputable.

This important step forward is the result of a constant commitment towards simplification of bureaucratic procedures and the promotion of digital identity as a security tool in the information age. Thanks to Agcom’s support, users can now enjoy a faster and safer process when it comes to activating a new SIM or changing telephone operator.

The procedure is incredibly easy. When you want to activate a new SIM or switch to a new operator, simply use your SPID, CIE or CNS for digital identification. Users will no longer have to worry about sending paper documents or waiting for lengthy verifications, as their identity will be confirmed digitally and instantly.

A simpler and safer future

This change represents a significant step towards a future where bureaucratic procedures will be less burdensome and services will be increasingly oriented towards digital identity. The way we communicate and manage our information is becoming increasingly digital, and Agcom is responding to this evolution with a solution that offers more security and ease.

In summary, thanks to the approval of Agcom, the use of SPID, CIE and CNS significantly simplifies the SIM activation and change procedures, while ensuring greater security. This initiative marks an important step towards a future where digital identities become the standard, making our lives easier.

