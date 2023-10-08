City that never sleeps, in eternal reinvention and with something new for the eyes of the traveler. This is what exploring Las Vegas is like, an adventure where there is always something new to discover for the veteran adventurer and those who discover it for the first time end up falling in love. This is reinforced with the opening of one of the most amazing spectacle-focused structures of the 21st century: The Sphere.

Officially called The Sphere at Venetian Resort (255 Sands Avenue, Las Vegas), it is the largest spherical construction built by humans in all of history, extending over 81,300 square meters. With a height of 112 meters and capacity for 18,600 spectators (it can be extended up to 20,000), it is divided into nine levels (including the basement).

When turned off in the morning it looks like a gigantic sphere of dark onyx emerging from the ground, but when it lights up is when the show begins for passersby.

On its surface, covered with 1.2 million small LED panels, animations and graphics are displayed that transform the structure for a few moments into a monumental “Emoji”, give it the appearance of Mars or dress it in seasonal colors (these days will occasionally look like a giant Halloween pumpkin).

It is impossible not to be amazed by this technological masterpiece. From the horizon, this play of lights and animations magnetizes the eye, something not easy in a city accustomed to neon lights and extravagant signs. But if the exterior is spectacular, what The Sphere keeps inside is entering another world.

Awesome. The Sphere can provide various visual textures, such as “disguising” itself as a Moon emerging from the ground.

The empire of sound

It was on September 29 when the inside of The Sphere was flooded with sonic vibrations, courtesy of U2. The Irish band will be offering a season of 25 concerts at this venue, in a season that will last until December.

The concert series is called U2: UV Achtung Baby live at The Sphere, which by the way, celebrates 30 years since the release of the album “Achtung Baby”.

If the presentations of the European squad are already characterized by their monumentality, what is displayed in The Sphere caresses another dimension. The set of LED screens in the auditorium (15 thousand meters with 16K quality) immerses viewers in the band’s songs, turning each piece into an experience that takes over the senses.

Classics like “Where the streets make no name” are perceived and enjoyed in a way that could not be conceived before, it is almost like physically entering the heart of each song.

During U2’s inaugural show, anthems such as “Atomic City”, “Beautiful Day” and small tributes to songs by Paul McCartney, Elvis Presley, The Beatles and Prince, among others, were played, according to “Las Vegas Review Journal”.

The 10,000 seats closest to the stage, by the way, have haptic technology, which allows them to vibrate, recreate wind and temperature effects as shown on the screen, and even smells when necessary.

U2. The European band is the first to perform on The Sphere stage, seeking to fully exploit its visual qualities.

An experience in the sphere

Although U2’s show is in high demand, it’s not the only one hosting The Shpere inside these days. You can buy a ticket to enjoy The Sphere Experiencie, which as its name indicates, is a film that takes advantage of the sensory capabilities of the venue to take you on a journey examining the cosmos, time and Earth alike.

Be careful, this experience was designed by Darren Aronofksy, filmmaker who has already been nominated for an Oscar and knew how to get all the “juice” possible from The Sphere. “It is a science fiction journey into the depths of our future,” says the filmmaker.

This show, designed for ages 6 and up, lasts approximately two hours, part of it takes place in the atrium of the venue and the last hour in the main auditorium.

Numeralia

2.3 billion of dollars its construction cost.

15 mil meters of LED screens cover the interior of The Sphere.

160 mil surround sound speakers, ensuring that everyone can hear with the same quality.

1.2 million of LED screens line the exosphere of The Sphere.

Inside, scenes unfold that will make you feel like you are in the ocean. COURTESY

THE DATA

Sanctuary for the spectacles

By design, the main events that The Sphere will host will be concerts and other heavyweight audiovisual entertainment events.

It is not intended for sports in general, although it could be adapted for boxing fights and mixed martial arts, which are enormously popular in Las Vegas.

Get your tickets

Demand to enjoy shows at The Sphere promises to be high over the coming months, although it doesn’t mean it’s impossible to get a ticket, but it’s going to require a lot of patience.

On the official Ticketmaster website in the United States (www.ticketmaster.com) You will find tickets to enjoy the U2 show: UV Achtung Baby live at The Sphere. Take into account that most of the tickets are already sold, with their price range from $995 to $1,450.