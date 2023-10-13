At 80 years old for the first time at the Allianz Stadium and Socios gives an unforgettable emotion

It is generally said that “emotion has no voice”. Ask Antonio Giordano, a huge Juventus fan, who a few weeks ago went – on the occasion of his eightieth birthday – to the Allianz Stadium for the first time to watch the match against Lazio, won by the Bianconeri 3-1. A video of him in which he is moved when he enters the stands with his nephew is very popular on his social networks. The video went viral in a short time and attracted the attention of Arek Milik, Antonio’s idol.

Socios.com, the digital fan token platform, took advantage of the moment to give Antonio and his nephew an unforgettable day. On the occasion of the Mole derby, the two were guests in the Skyboxes of the Allianz Stadium to fully experience the match from two different perspectives: one on the sidelines, during the warm-up, the other in the hospitality stands of the stadium. At the final whistle Antonio had the chance to meet Arek Milik, scorer of the 2-0 goal, in the heart of the Stadium. The two hugged, with the Pole also giving him his signed shirt. “You made me cry,” Antonio will say to his idol.