This has involved the launch and subsequent landing of the Spanish Miura 1 rocket that has just taken off successfully from Huelva.

The third time was the charm, and finally the Spanish rocket Miura 1 of the company PLD Space, has managed to successfully take off and conclude its mission, reaching an orbital height of 46 km and then landing over the waters of Huelva.

It represents a great milestone for Spain, since it joins the group of countries with access to space, and this success allows the development of the Miura 5, which will already have commercial capacity and which plans to place devices of up to 540 in Earth orbit. kilos.

“We have gone through many difficulties. Not only technical but, obviously, also financial and corporate. Over time we have added people who have trusted us. Our wonderful team has made it a reality that each and every one of us is here today. We have contributed the best of ourselves to get to this point,” says the company’s co-founder. Raul Torres.

As we said, last night was the third attempt, after two previous failed attempts. The first had to be canceled due to the presence of winds incompatible with the mission, while the second was due to a failure to disconnect the charging cables from the navigation systems.

On this occasion, the spanish rocket It took off without problems from a 25 m high cliff next to the beach, from the INTA base.

After takeoff, it reached the microgravity zone located 30 km away in a total flight of 306 seconds, reaching an altitude of 46 km.

From there, the descent phase has begun to leave this microgravity area and then land on the Huelva coast.

It is a first prototype 12 m long and 70 cm in diameter, and includes all the flight systems that will be incorporated with the mission of the Miura 5which will already be 34.4 m long and capable of carrying loads of up to half a ton.

As we said, with the takeoff this Saturday of the Miura 1, Spain joins the United States, Russia, China, Japan, France, Italy, India, South Korea and New Zealand, with its own access to space without depending on third parties.