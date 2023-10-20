Suara.com – Jesenn emphasized that he is a newcomer singer with a very strong taste in R&B music. This was also confirmed through the release of his latest song entitled “Need to Meet”.

Previously, Jessen had released two songs entitled “Lucky” and “Not a Choice” which also featured the R&B genre. Through this latest song entitled “Need to Meet”, Jesenn also proves his deeper understanding and love for the rhythm and blues music genre.

Not just singing, the song “Need You” was also written by Jessen himself with the help of indie musician Farrel Hilal. This song, with a duration of 4 minutes and 10 seconds, also takes inspiration from famous romantic R&B musicians such as Adrian Khalif and Glenn Fredly.

“This time I want to try to emphasize my side which is more in the R&B realm, but with a more contemporary taste,” said Jessen in a statement received by sUara.com.

“Of course I still have a lot to learn about music, but you could say that the song ‘Need to Meet’ is the latest point in my growth and development so far,” Jessen continued.

The song “Need to Meet” tells the story of someone’s longing for someone they love, but they are separated by distance. At first glance, the song looks like an ordinary love story. However, according to Jesenn, this song has the theme of a servant’s longing for his God.

“Personally, I interpret the song ‘Need to Meet’ as a work that is also spiritual in nature. This song can also be seen as an expression of my longing for Almighty God. In conclusion, this song is the work that best represents my personality so far. Me too I hope everyone who listens to this song can feel what I felt when I wrote this song,” said Jessen,

“Need to Meet” sung by Jesenn was released under the auspices of Sony Music Entertainment Indonesia and can be heard on all digital streaming platforms starting Friday, October 20 2023.