Recently, Britney Spears fans were shocked by the diva’s confession that she was pregnant with Justin Timberlake’s child when the two were still dating. However, based on their decision, the baby was aborted.

In her confession, quoted from the soon-to-be-published memoir The Woman in Me, Britney said that she actually felt forced to have an abortion.

This was because Justin at that time did not feel ready to become a father at their young age.

After this confession, fans raised new theories about the song “Everytime” and its video clip which was released 20 years ago.

In the video clip for the ballad song written by Britney herself, it is seen that she is facing pressure from the public and also from her romantic relationship. He later died from drowning in the bathtub.

Later, Britney, dressed in white, was seen walking through the hospital, witnessing a new baby being born. With a sad face, he looked at the face of the mother who had just given birth, holding her baby.

Even though this finding was just a theory, many netizens immediately reacted. On the Instagram account @volix.media, quite a few people feel concerned about the diva’s life.

“Beautiful, rich and famous, but her life is really hard,” commented netizens about Britney Spears.

“For 20 years I thought the baby in the video clip was reincarnated,” said the netizen.

“Miss Britney, your life is really hard,” another netizen sympathized.

“Just hearing the song was already sad, especially now that I know the facts,” said another.

“When I was in high school, they were both superstars, all the pirate DVD sellers sold all their songs,” added another netizen.