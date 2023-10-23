loading…

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of one of the founders of Hamas who apostatized and defected to Israel, has opened his voice about the war in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/via Fox News

WASHINGTON – Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of one of the founders of Hamas who apostatized and defected by becoming a spy Israel, opens his voice about the war in Gaza, Palestine.

The son of Sheikh Hassan Yousef, who now lives in the United States, criticized Hamas, which he said did not care about the suffering of Palestinians.

Yousef, known as the “Green Prince”, had long left his family and left Islam to embrace Christianity. Regarding the war in Gaza, he suggested that Israel “explore the use of gas” to remove Hamas militias from tunnels in Gaza.

Yousef, who is still seeking asylum in the US, told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade that Israel should explore the use of gas after evacuating civilians in Gaza.

“It sounds terrible, but I don’t see any other option. “These tunnels are interconnected, and gas could be one solution,” he said, as reported by Fox News, Monday (23/10/2023).

“But this has to be done at the right time. We can’t just go into Gaza. No modern army is prepared for this kind of war. And most importantly, we need to get rid of the civilians. As long as there are civilians there, then “The operation may not be completed,” he explained.

Yousef also spoke about his decision to leave his family and apostatize.

“I was born in the heart of the Hamas leadership… and I know them very well. They don’t care about the Palestinian people. They have no respect for human life,” said Yousef.

“I saw their brutality firsthand in 1996 when I spent about a year and a half in Megiddo Prison… They killed so many Palestinians at that time, and that’s when I decided that I couldn’t take part in this movement,” he said. Yousef.

“I have to be honest with myself. Although Hamas gave me an advantage. “I’m like a prince in that world, but I don’t like it,” he continued.