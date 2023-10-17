Mayer Soliani, 21 years old, is an Italian-Israeli sergeant working on the front. He said that the thing he misses most is the Biancocelesti. The bomber responded

Get distracted. Looking beyond the horrors of war. Or at least try to. All through football. Mayer Soliani, 21 years old, is an Italian-Israeli army sergeant working at the front. Until a few days ago he was in the Gaza Strip, now he is in the city of Ashkelon to rest, but he is ready to return to the war zone. In the meantime, among his family and friends, he slipped in a thought for his Lazio.

Interviewed by Sportmediaset, Mayer spoke about what he misses most: “Lazio!”. Adding that he plans to go and watch the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid scheduled for December 13th at 9pm. Nostalgia. Mayer was born in Rome, moved to Israel at 12 and joined the Army a couple of springs ago. He has a tattoo dedicated to Ciro Immobile on his leg, and in fact the Biancoceleste captain responded to him on Instagram: “Dear Mayer, I hope all this ends soon. You are a true hero, it will be an honor for me to meet you.”