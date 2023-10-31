The Sun will reach its peak of activity in 2024, a year earlier than previously believed, according to the new estimate from the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) of the United States. With more sunspots in sight, satellite and power grid operators will have to be prepared.

A peak of Sun activity is approaching. The SWPC revised its forecast for Solar Cycle 25 and now predicts a higher peak of activity that will arrive earlier than expected and likely last longer. The new prediction places the solar maximum between January and October 2024 with a maximum number of sunspots of 137 to 173, according to a NOAA statement.

The previous forecast, last updated in 2019, was no longer considered reliable in the long term. The revised SWPC prediction is part of an experimental solar cycle prediction product that will be updated monthly as new sunspots are observed.

A considerable adjustment to the forecast. The 2019 model had predicted a weaker Solar Cycle 25, which would reach its peak of activity in July 2025 with a maximum sunspot number of 115. “It’s a pretty significant change,” said SWPC scientist Mark Miesch.

However, a maximum of 137 to 173 sunspots, as predicted by the revised model, is still below the average number of 179.





Predictions for Solar Cycle 25 in number of spots and magnetic flux. Image: SWPC/NOAA

What is a solar maximum and how is it predicted. The Sun works in cycles. A solar cycle is a period of approximately 11 years in which activity driven by the Sun’s magnetic field waxes and wanes.

Solar maximum is the phase of the cycle in which activity reaches its highest point. It is measured by the frequency and intensity of sunspots visible on the surface of the Sun. These spots are in turn related to solar flares and coronal mass ejections (massive explosions of plasma from the Sun’s corona into space).

Why do we need meteorologists measuring this. When the Sun releases energetic particles, they can encounter the Earth on their path. Our planet has a protective shield, its own magnetic field, that repels this energy and traps it in a part of the magnetosphere known as the Van Allen radiation belts.

Predictions about when solar maximum will occur are based on long-term historical records of sunspots and simulations of the solar dynamo (the flow of hot gases within the Sun that generates the magnetic field that causes the solar cycle). Space weather meteorologists help mitigate the damage from geomagnetic storms and, in the process, forecast polar auroras.

The risks to technology. Our planet’s protective shield is not invincible and solar activity can end up causing damage to our technological infrastructure.

Degradation of GPS service and other satellites is a known potential harm. For example, in February 2022 a geomagnetic storm caused 38 of 49 satellites in a Starlink batch to miss their target orbit, causing significant losses for SpaceX.

Solar storms can also expose astronauts and flight crews to too much radiation or overload transformers and cause power grid outages. A memorable example occurred in 1989 when a solar storm plunged the entire province of Quebec, Canada, into darkness for 12 hours.

A very colorful eclipse. The good news is that solar maximum will occur near the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, which means the solar corona will be very active. When the Moon covers the Sun that day, flame-like prominences may be visible at the edges of the solar disk.

The total eclipse will be visible in Mexico, the United States and Canada. Its partial phase can be seen from Cuba, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Greenland, Iceland, Faroe Islands, United Kingdom and Spain.

Although it remains a forecast, the new model with monthly updates from the SWPC promises to accurately anticipate all that solar activity, allowing satellite and power grid operators to be prepared.

Image | THAT

In Xataka | All speed records have fallen: an object built by NASA has just reached 630,000 km/h