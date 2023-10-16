In recent years, the body shaming, that is, the judgment and criticism of other people’s bodies has turned into a worrying social plague. This phenomenon has profound repercussions on people’s mental health and self-esteem.

Il body shaming It manifests itself in various forms: from discrimination based on weight, to criticism of physical traits or the appearance of the skin. This behavior can be performed both offline and online, but especially on the web it reaches devastating dimensions. The Pew Research Center found that 65% of American adults have witnessed body shaming behavior online, while 36% have personally experienced this form of digital aggression. Body shaming can have devastating consequences, according to a study published in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology, People who experience body shaming have a significantly increased risk of developing eating disorders, depression and anxiety. The consequences can also be linked to a sense of inadequacy towards society, shame or isolation. In more serious cases, this phenomenon can cause subjects to develop pathologies such as anorexia, bulimia or indeed depression.

Given the alarming situation, digital platforms should take greater responsibility in preventing and managing cyberbullying. A survey conducted by Common Sense Media found that 47% of children between 11 and 17 years old admitted feeling stressed due to comparisons with the beauty standards promoted on social media. 80% of Instagram users follow at least one fitness or beauty related account, this certainly contributes to an increase in social pressure to adhere to certain aesthetic standards. Fortunately, in recent yearsthere is greater awareness of the problem and a general commitment to fight it, tons of celebrities and activists have spoken out about body shaming and promoted body diversity. We all remember online campaigns such as #BodyPositivity and #StopBodyShaming, which have recently gained a lot of popularity, encouraging people to accept their uniqueness, promoting acceptance of themselves and others with the aim of trying to reduce the (almost obsessive) desire to conform to unrealistic ideals of beauty.

To tackle body shaming, it would be necessary to promote a real education campaign on issues related to the body, within schools, directly addressing adolescents, who more often than not, are most at risk. The Italian Parliament is also moving in this regard, the deputy Martina Semenzato, presented a bill to establish a National Day Against Body Shaming on May 16. Fighting this phenomenon requires a collective effort, only through education can we try to eradicate this harmful form of discrimination.

Edited by Martina Hamdy.