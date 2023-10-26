The event on November 21-22. Thanks to the participation of institutions, federations, leagues, clubs, media and top brands, it is an international point of reference on business, marketing and communication issues in Italy

The Social Football Summit returns, two days dedicated to the Football Industry full of meetings and news in the splendid setting of the Olympic stadium. When? November 21st and 22nd.

After the success of previous years with over 10,000 participants, the sixth edition will see an Olimpico completely redesigned in terms of spaces and increasingly immersive: participants will live an experience of knowledge sharing, business and networking, with over 150 top national and international speakers and stakeholders of the sector. Thanks to the contributions and participation of Institutions, Federations, Leagues, Clubs, Media and Top Brands, the Summit continues to be an international point of reference of its kind on the topics of business, innovation, marketing and communication in Italy

I PREMI

Within the Social Football Summit, this year too there will be the Football Summit Awards (during the Gala Dinner on 21 November), to celebrate the excellence of the 2022/2023 season with the presentation of 15 prizes to some of the protagonists of football. Lega Serie A will be Global Partner of the event for the 5th consecutive year, continuing to participate and support the Social Football Summit, thus proving itself increasingly attentive to the growth of the entire industry, to the themes of innovation, sustainability and process, the development of business models and in general the dynamics of new content sharing systems. For this edition, Radio TV Serie A with RDS, the first Radio TV of a football league in Europe, will broadcast live from the Olympic Stadium, with a rich schedule of insights, interviews and news with the protagonists of the Social Football Summit.

THE STATEMENTS

Present at the event were the President Lorenzo Casini and the CEO Luigi De Siervo. “We are happy to confirm ourselves as global partners of the Social Football Summit also for this edition. For the past five years we have been supporting this important event which has taken on international importance, representing a unique opportunity for exchange and dialogue for all marketing professionals , innovation and new digital communication tools – declared the President of the Lega Serie A Lorenzo Casini – There are many challenges that await us in the immediate future, but today’s football has three main aspects to focus on: resources, infrastructures and cultural function. And sustainability in all its forms is also central to the programs of the Lega Serie A, for which we have developed, in collaboration with UEFA, a real strategy that aims to pursue and realize the objectives set by 2030”. Gianfilippo Valentini, Founder of the Social Football Summit, declares: “We are honored to have the Lega Serie A as a global partner again this year, and this year also the official radio. Together with Lega Serie A, in the two-day event we will bring to Rome some of the most important speakers and brands in the world of football and all the teams in our championship. I thank Casini and De Siervo for the availability and closeness they are showing us.”

Over 50 panels, 2 stages, 2 dedicated rooms, 1 Exhibitor Area, 1 Corporate Area, 1 Networking Area and 1 Space for private events. With these numbers the #SFS23, in Italian and English, will be visible, also in digital mode on the swapcard platform.

October 26 – 5.22pm

