“Cannibalism can be an act of love,” JA Bayona said in a recent interview. It’s a concept he tries to explain in The Snow Society, and why some survivors did what they did.

The Snow Society It is the new film by Juan Antonio Bayona, the famous Spanish director with great international projection. After triumphing at the Venice and San Sebastián festivals, it will hit theaters in December, and will premiere on Netflix right away, on January 4. It is the film that will represent Spain at the Oscars.

The Snow Society is based on real events, the famous crash of Flight 571 of the Uruguayan Air Force, also known as the tragedy of the Andeso the miracle of the Andes. You can watch the trailer here:

On October 13, 1972, a private flight carrying the Old Christian Club rugby team, along with family and friends, crashed in the Andes mountain rangein a mountainous and snowy area, at more than 4,000 meters high.

In the accident and the following days, due to frostbite or their own injuries, most of the passengers died. Only 16 of the 45 passengers survived.. These survivors spent 72 days in the snow, until they were rescued. To not die of hunger They had to resort to extreme measures, such as cannibalism.

The Snow Society, on Netflix

JA Bayona’s new film, the first he has directed in Spanish in 16 years, is not only a chronicle of the tragedy. Also a psychological study of the motivations that lead a group of people to decide to use family and friends as food to survive.

Filming took place in Sierra Nevada (Andalusia), Montevideo (Uruguay) and in different locations in the Andes (both in Chile and Argentina) including The Valley of Tears, the real location where the story took place.

The Snow Society stars Enzo Vogrincic, Matías Recalt, Agustín Pardella and Esteban Bigliardi, with a script by JA Bayona, Bernat Vilaplana, Jaime Marques and Nicolás Casariego, based on the novel by Pablo Vierci.

Juan Antonio Bayona became known with films such as The Orphanage or The Impossible, but in recent years he has been filming important hits in Hollywood such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, or chapters of the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Can.

The Snow Society has won the audience award at the recent San Sebastián film festival, with the highest score in its history. And she will represent us at the Oscars. A film that promises to be very interesting, and that will premiere on Netflix just a month after in theaters, the January 4.