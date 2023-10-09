Bloomberg has published an investigation into a legal case involving two of the world’s best-known African leaders: Ethiopian Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy Ahmed and the director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, he is also Ethiopian. In 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, Ahmed’s government launched an investigation against Ghebreyesus, accusing him of several crimes to discredit him during the electoral campaign for his re-election as director of the WHO.

According to Ghebreyesus himself, heard by Bloomberg, the investigation had political and ethnic motivations: at that time the war was underway in the Ethiopian region of Tigray, started by Ahmed’s government, which had become increasingly authoritarian, against the separatists of the Liberation Front of Tigray (TPLF). Ghebreyesus is Tigrayan and had long been part of the TPLF: in that period there were strong tensions between him and Ahmed due to the devastating consequences of the war and the criticism that Ghebreyesus had directed at him regarding the management of humanitarian aid.

Ghebreyesus was accused of embezzling state funds, illicit purchases of property in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, corruption and sexual crimes, allegedly committed when he was health minister between 2005 and 2012. None of these charges has so far led to an indictment and at the moment there is no evidence to support them: the investigation seems to have been more than anything “a very personal campaign” by Ahmed against Ghebreyesus and his family, said Mukesh Kapila, an expert in humanitarian crises at the University of Manchester and a collaborator with several international organisations.

Bloomberg’s investigation is based on hundreds of internal Ethiopian government documents, previously never released publicly, obtained through the Platform for the Protection of Whistleblowers in Africa, a non-governmental organization that works to protect those who disseminate information on issues from retaliation. of public interest in Africa. The documents include written testimonies, email exchanges between investigators, witnesses, banks and bank statements: Bloomberg verified their authenticity by analyzing the metadata and discussing the investigation with two Ethiopian government officials familiar with the facts, who preferred to remain anonymous to avoid retaliation.

The Ethiopian government’s investigation was launched in the second half of 2021 by the Financial Intelligence Center, a body of the Ministry of Economy that deals with combating money laundering and other financial crimes. At the time, Ghebreyesus’ election campaign to be re-elected as WHO director had just begun. Most of the charges were based on testimony from officials at the Ethiopian Institute of Public Health and the Ethiopian Drug Supply Agency, two major public health institutions.

In one case Ghebreyesus was accused of violating the law by purchasing some HIV test kits and some drugs that were banned by the WHO. The accusation was based on the complaint of a researcher from the Ethiopian Institute of Public Health, Atsbeha Gebregziagher: interviewed by Bloomberg, Gebregziagher, however, said that his complaint referred to events that occurred between 2014 and 2016, when Ghebreyesus was no longer Minister of Health but Minister of Foreign Affairs. The researcher added that he was not aware of any involvement of Ghebreyesus in the facts cited by the investigation.

In another case, Ghebreyesus was accused of enriching himself through a series of bogus purchase contracts stipulated by the Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Medicines Supply Agency. In yet another, he accepted a bribe to award a contract for the supply of mosquito nets at a time of sharp increase in malaria cases. Listened to by Bloomberg, Amir Aman, former Ethiopian Minister of Health, and Alan Court, former Unicef ​​official (both long-time collaborators of Ghebreyesus), were very skeptical: they described his work as Minister of Health as “impeccable” and aimed at making procedures more transparent.

Ghebreyesus was later accused of molesting several women and offering promotions and scholarships in Ethiopia and abroad to collaborators who agreed to have sexual relations with him. According to the investigation, the scholarship money is from the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation in the United States. But the foundation does not offer scholarships in Ethiopia: contacted by Bloomberg, the management refused to comment on the matter. Vice President Senait Fisseha, accused of favoring the alleged system built by Ghebreyesus, limited herself to rejecting the accusations and saying that the WHO director had always behaved correctly with her.

The Financial Intelligence Center also contacted all banks in Ethiopia to request bank statements and information on money transfers made by Ghebreyesus, members of his family and officials of the Tigray regional government, again without being able to prove suspicious activities.

In 2022 the attempts to discredit Ghebreyesus also extended to Ethiopian representatives at the WHO and to the Ethiopian permanent mission to the UN, therefore representing the government of Ethiopia, which formally asked the WHO to investigate him, also accusing him in this case of having used his position to damage the Ethiopian government. That year, Ghebreyesus had criticized the government for its management of the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Tigray, accusing it among other things of failing to guarantee humanitarian organizations adequate access to the area. On that occasion Ghebreyesus had defined the war in Tigray as “the worst catastrophe on Earth”.

In the meantime, according to what Ghebreyesus reported, during the period of the investigation several of his family members in Ethiopia were subjected to acts of violence and intimidation: the house of his mother-in-law and brother-in-law in Addis Ababa was confiscated, and the brother-in-law was arrested and unjustly detained for two weeks. In December 2022, Ghebreyesus also accused the Eritrean army, which fought alongside the Ethiopian army, of killing his uncle.

The Ethiopian government’s investigation and the surrounding events were the culmination of a progressive deterioration in relations between Ghebreyesus and Ahmed, which began in conjunction with the war in Tigray. Until that moment the two had always maintained cordial and friendly relations, but with the start of the war things had changed. The war immediately turned into a humanitarian catastrophe, with hundreds of thousands of people killed, mass migrations and serious famines. In November 2020, Ahmed accused Ghebreyesus of secretly procuring weapons for the TPLF, and Ghebreyesus he had denied the accusations saying that he is “on the side of peace” and that he is very worried about the consequences of the ongoing war.

The war in Tigray ended last November, after two years, with a peace agreement reached at the end of complicated negotiations. As the negotiations progressed, the Ethiopian government’s investigation slowed down, and according to the two Ethiopian officials interviewed by Bloomberg it is now at a standstill. Ghebreyesus said he believes the investigation was part of a “smear campaign” based on his ethnicity and his past in the TPLF, and that he currently does not feel safe returning to Ethiopia.

