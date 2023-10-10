It was a matter of time before Sony launched a “slim” version of the PlayStation 5. The rumors intensified a few months ago when Microsoft stated in the middle of the trial for the purchase of Activision Blizzard that the Japanese company was preparing to materialize the aforementioned movement this year.

Now we know that those comments were true. Sony announced this Tuesday the launch of a new PS5 model. We are facing a device that, without moving away from the original lines, releases a more contained form factor. All this, as is customary, without sacrificing features and power.

What is the new “slim” PS5 like?

{“videoId”:”x7zobcx”,”autoplay”:false,”title”:”Playstation 5, análisis”, “tag”:”Playstation 5″}

The new PS5, known as “slim” unofficially, is lighter than the original and boasts a 30% lower volume. One of the keys to achieving this result has been to make the Blu-ray drive a removable component to be used only when necessary.

As we can see in the images, the design of the PS5 changes slightly. This version incorporates four separate panels. The top two have a glossy finish, while the bottom ones come with a matte finish. This change, precisely, is elementary for the removable optical drive.

Price and availability of the new “slim” PS5

The new “slim” PS5 will be available in the European market starting in November. The version with a removable Ultra HD Blu-ray drive will cost 549.99 euros. The digital version, for its part, will reach 449.99 euros.

Developing.

The news The "slim" PS5 is a reality. Sony announces the new version of its video game console: news and arrival date was originally published in

Xataka

by Javier Marquez.