The importance of technology in contemporary society is undeniable. Technology has radically transformed our daily lives, truly influencing every aspect of society; from education to communication, from production to entertainment. Technological development also fuels innovation in many sectors, such as medicine, industry and energy. New discoveries and creative solutions constantly emerge, leading to significant improvements.

Precisely for this reason, from 5 to 9 October 2023, the Digital Week starts again in Milan, for its sixth edition. An event promoted by the Municipality of Milan and created by IAB Italia, Cariplo Factory and Hublab. In past years, the initiative has been enormously successful, involving more than a million people and offering over 2,500 events.

During the entire edition, everything will revolve around innovation, technology and digital transformation. This year’s theme is “the development of limits”, limits that are increasingly present in action; such as environmental, social, economic, but also cultural, ethical and generational limits. An edition that pushes the search for a digital transition, an inclusive, sustainable and ethical technological innovation.

Digital Week in Milan offers a unique opportunity for those interested in exploring the latest technological trends, sharing knowledge and making connections in the world of digital innovation. The city will host a series of activities such as conferences, workshops, exhibitions and demonstrations of advanced technologies. The aim of this initiative is to attract participants from different industries, including businesses, start-ups, academic institutions and the general public. The hottest topics that will be covered will be artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, the digital transformation of businesses, and much more.

The “Digital Week” will offer the opportunity to promote knowledge and awareness of digital trends, technological innovations and challenges connected to the digital world. A real opportunity for professionals, businesses and enthusiasts to deepen their skills and share knowledge in the field of technology and digital innovation.

Many concerted events on artificial intelligence, carried out in collaboration with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, will be held in the headquarters of the Leonardo da Vinci National Science and Technology Museum in Via San Vittore, 21 in Milan. We will shed light on the opportunities and impact of AI applied in various fields such as training, creativity and communication.

On 6 October, in the offices of the Mint headquarters in Ripa di Porta Ticinese 113, at 12:00 a talk dedicated to the analysis of AI opportunities will be held. At 5.00 pm, SkyTG24 journalist Claudio Calì will moderate CMOs and Executives of various Italian and international industries, focusing on issues relating to the use of artificial intelligence, with the participation of the Honorable Giulio Centemero, Parliamentary Group Leader “Digital Economy & Innovation ”.

During Digital Week we will often hear about Metaverso, the topic will be explored in depth during the meeting on Monday 9 October at 9.00, at the Leonardo da Vinci Science and Technology Museum. The objective will be to explain to the public and experts all the solutions that the Metaverse could offer in an ever closer future.

Sustainability will also be a decidedly central theme for the entire duration of the MDW. During the meeting “Sustainability is also digital” on 9 October at 10.30, together with Indicon and Vivenko, we will discuss the search for new strategies to optimize energy efficiency in business operations and IT infrastructure to try to reduce the energy impact of digital technologies.

Edited by Martina Hamdy.