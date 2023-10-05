Discover everything about the Six Paths of Pain, the technique that Nagato used.

The Six Paths of Pain in Naruto is one of the most impressive abilities and one that not much is known about.

In the more than 600 chapters of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, many powerful jutsus with great destructive capacity were presented, as well as others that were prohibited due to the danger to the user himself. However, one of the most interesting jutsus that had great prominence in history by Masashi Kishimoto was “The Six Paths of Pain”, which was used by Nagato.

This ability was extremely powerful, and with it, Nagato managed to assassinate Jiraiya, Kakashi, destroy the Hidden Leaf Village along with thousands of civilians and also ran Akatsuki, the criminal organization. But if the screen time of this technique was not enough for you and you want to know more about it, in the next few lines we will tell you everything.

Everything you need to know about the Six Paths of Pain

The Six Paths of Pain, also known as The Six Paths of Pain, is a Jutsu that Nagato used and that allowed him to control six bodies as if they were an extension of his own own. Furthermore, he granted them special abilities, which came from his Rinnegan.

According to what is known, the Six Paths of Pain is a Jutsu that allows you to control reanimated corpses, which were connected to the chakra of the user performing the technique; in this case, Nagato. In this way, the red-haired young man used one of Pain’s bodies, which is the alias he used, to control the Akatsuki organization from the shadows.

Each of Pain’s bodies, which are six, It has a characteristic ability of Nagato’s Rinnegan. In addition, everyone has a shared view, so what one sees is also seen by the group, making them much more difficult to defeat. And they don’t feel pain. For all this and more he is considered one of the best villains of the entire work.

Nagato controlled these corpses with special rods that he inserted into these to use them with your Chakra. Next, we will talk to you in more detail about the Six Paths of Pain and their abilities.

Deva Fireplace – Tendō

This is probably Pain’s most iconic bodysince he was the one who held the final battle against Naruto.

The Deva Path has the ability to control gravity, being able to repel or attract objects and people. His most powerful techniques are “Shinra Tensei”, capable of repelling and destroy everything around him; and the “Chibaku Tensei”, which can attract everything at one point and which has been used several times in history.

Animal Path – Chikushōdō

The Animal Path is another of Pain’s bodies and it grants him the ability to summon a large number of powerful creatureswhich also have a Rinnegan.

The main peculiarity about this Pain body is that, throughout the series, two different corpses were shownsince the first was defeated by Jiraiya and sent to Konoha to be studied.

So, Nagato chose to use another corpse to create a new Animal Path, which participated in the invasion and destruction of the Leaf Village.

Preta–Gakidō Path

The Preta Path was one of the most complicated adversaries that Naruto faced, since This body has the ability to absorb all types of Chakra attacks.through an Absorption Jutsu.

Due to his nature, Naruto had to manage to defeat this Pain body, using physical attacks. However, then he was revived againso the protagonist let it absorb all his natural energy to turn into a toad and petrify himself, leaving him out of combat.

Human Path – Ningendō

Now it’s time to talk about the Human Path, another of Pain’s bodies and which is part of the Six Paths of Pain. This has the ability to extract the soul of people, murdering them at that moment. Additionally, he can read his minds when he is in this extraction process.

During the invasion of Konoha, this character murdered several people, using the power of soul extraction. It is extremely dangerous.

Asura Path – Shuradō

This is one of Pain’s most interesting bodies, since being the Asura Path, This is capable of summoning mechanical armorwhich allows him to turn his limbs into cannons, generate other arms, fly and much more.

In other words, this Pain body is like a kind of robot, so it has great destructive power, as demonstrated during the invasion of Konohafacing many ninjas and killing them.

Camino Naraka – Jigokudō

Regarding the Naraka Path, you should know that this is one of the most complicated and useful, since it does not have one ability, but two different ones.

On the one hand, using the King of Hell, this Pain body is capable of interrogating its victims and getting the whole truth out of them. But that’s not all, since through this same Jutsu he can resurrect and reanimate the fallen.

The latter was demonstrated during the invasion of Konoha, since He had to reanimate Pain’s other bodies several times.. Due to its importance in combat, the rest of the Paths protect it.

