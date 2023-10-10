In this Prime Offer Party, Amazon has countless models of Bluetooth headphones with which you can save a lot of money. If you were waiting to buy one, whether true wireless or headband type, these are the most recommended models with the best discounts in these couple of days of offers.

Sony WH-1000XM5

We start with what are possibly the headphones with the best noise cancellation on the market. The Sony WH-1000XM5 are not missing from the offers of this campaign and can be ours for 305.41 euros, as long as we are Prime users, instead of the 379.90 that they cost for non-subscribers.

These headphones offer us a very careful design and excellent autonomy of up to 30 hours. They are compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant in addition to having Google Fast Pair for quick and easy pairing.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Beats Solo3 Wireless

At a more affordable price, we can get the Beats Solo3 Wireless what they offer us 40 hours of autonomy with fast charging, being able to offer 3 extra hours with just 5 minutes connected to the charging cable. They have a W1 chip for fast and transparent pairing and we can find them on sale for Prime users in the 5 colors available on Amazon.

Specifically, we have them for 159.99 euros if we are Prime; 69.96 euros less than the 229.95 euros at which non-subscribers of the Amazon service will find them.

Beats Solo3 Wireless – Over-Ear Headphones – Apple W1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours of Uninterrupted Sound – Red

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Sennheiser HD 450BT

Quite a bargain are the Sennheiser HD 450BT which are once again at the minimum price, for only 79.99 euros. They stay for less than half of what they would cost us if we are not Prime, with *120 euros discount on the 199.99 euros without said discount.

These Sennheiser HD 450BT They are headband type, circumaural (or overear), they have active noise cancellation and equalization through a smartphone app and offer up to 30 hours of autonomy.

Sennheiser HD 450 Special Edition

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Jabra Elite 5

In the true wireless headphones section, one of the best offers we can find at the moment is the Jabra Elite 5which can be ours for only 89.99 euros, a very low price if we take into account that non-subscribers will have to pay for them 57.53 euros more; 137.52 euros specifically.

These in-ear headphones with a plug design and silicone pads to enjoy the best fit offer us active noise cancellation supported by 6 microphones in total, with a Hear Through system to let part of the ambient sound through. They are IP55 certified for water resistance and have touch controls, and offer up to 28 hours of autonomy counting on the charging of the case, and 7 hours from the headphones themselves.

Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (CAR), 6 Microphones, Ergonomic Fit and 6 mm Speakers, Made for iPhone, Titanium Black

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

If we are looking for high-end true wireless Bluetooth headphones, we have the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for 199.99 euros at its lowest price to date. They come with a discount of 60 euros compared to the 259.99 euros that non-Prime subscribers will have to pay.

These Bose are in-ear headphones that have with noise cancellation to have much clearer calls. They do not lack tactile control or sweat resistance. On the other hand, they offer an autonomy of 6 hours for the headphones, and three extra charges counting thanks to its case, which provides fast charging, with 2 hours of extra use if we put the headphones for 20 minutes inside it.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, the world’s best wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones with personalized sound, Black

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Echo Buds

Finally, we have the proposed house brand in true wireless headphones, which comes with Alexa: these are the Echo Buds 2nd generation, “plug” in-ear headphones that have with active noise cancellation. They are compatible with both iOS and Android and offer an autonomy of up to 5 hours plus 15 if we add the charge provided by the case, which also has fast charging.

Amazon leaves them to us in this Prime Offer Party for 70.99 euros instead of the 139.99 that non-subscribers will have to pay. The savings with them is 60 euros right now.

Echo Buds (2nd generation) | Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Alexa, Active Noise Cancellation, Built-in Microphone, IPX4 Waterproof | wireless charging case | Black

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide a benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images | Sony, Beats, Jabra, Bose, Sennheiser, Amazon

In Xataka Selection | Samsung, Garmin, LG and more – Discover the best tech deals at Amazon’s Prime deals party before Black Friday

In Xataka | Best wireless headphones: which one to buy and 31 models from 20 euros to 450 euros