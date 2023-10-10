loading…

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Indonesian citizens who are in Palestine and Israel to leave immediately amidst the dangerous war situation. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The great war between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas has made the situation in both regions tense. The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) appealed to Indonesian citizens residing in the two regions to leave immediately.

“Considering the latest security situation and for the safety of Indonesian citizens, the Indonesian government urges Indonesian citizens residing in the Palestinian territories or Israel to immediately leave these areas,” read the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ appeal, Tuesday (10/10/2023).

“For (Indonesian citizens) who have planned a trip to these two regions, cancel their plans until further notification from the government,” continued the appeal.

The war between Hamas and Israel broke out on Saturday when Hamas launched a surprise attack called Operation Storm al-Aqsa on the Jewish state.

The attack began with the firing of thousands of rockets and was followed by the infiltration of the Hamas militia into Israeli territory. To date, more than 800 Israelis have been killed, thousands injured, and hundreds more kidnapped.

In response, Israel declared war under the name Operation Iron Sword.

The Zionist military launched air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza which has killed 687 people. Another 3,726 Palestinians were injured.

Previously, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continued to coordinate closely with the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) Amman, the Indonesian Embassy in Cairo and the Indonesian Embassy in Beirut to monitor the situation in Palestine and prepare contingency plans. “Evacuation is one part of the contingency plan,” he said.

Based on the latest data update, currently there are 45 Indonesian citizens in Palestine, of which 10 Indonesian citizens are in Gaza and 35 Indonesian citizens are in the West Bank.

Apart from the 45 Indonesian citizens, there are 230 Indonesian citizens who are carrying out religious tourism at various points in Israel.

